A few months ago, the reigning fear was that President Donald Trump might be able to exploit delays in the mail service to try to steal the election by pushing for the invalidation of millions of late-arriving mail ballots. Trump himself all but threatened to do this, and with major mail delays setting in because of reforms pushed by the postmaster general, it seemed plausible enough.
But, in a surprise, we’re seeing an enormous outpouring of early voting right now that sets up at least the possibility of averting any serious disasters on and just after Election Day.
And at least to some degree, we may have Trump’s threats to thank for it.
The Washington Post has a new piece that vividly details the extraordinary scope of early voting we’re seeing:
“With less than three weeks to go before Nov. 3, roughly 15 million Americans have already voted in the fall election, reflecting an extraordinary level of participation despite barriers erected by the coronavirus pandemic — and setting a trajectory that could result in the majority of voters casting ballots before Election Day for the first time in U.S. history.”
Indeed, Michael McDonald, who runs the United States Elections Project, estimates that we could be up to as many as 40 million people having voted by the end of this week.
“This is a completely different election than anything we’ve seen in the past,” McDonald said. “The numbers are off the charts.” The great majority of early votes have been by mail, McDonald noted.
Much of this early voting is driven by torqued up energy among Democrats, per The Post:
“Of the roughly 3.5 million voters who have cast ballots in six states that provide partisan breakdowns, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly 2 to 1, according to a Washington Post analysis of data in Florida, Iowa, Maine, Kentucky, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
“Additionally, those who have voted include disproportionate numbers of Black voters and women, according to state data — groups that favor former vice president Joe Biden over President Trump in recent polls.”
Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean Democrats are more likely to win, since they could be getting votes that would otherwise have come in later anyway, but it certainly can’t hurt in that regard.
What’s critical is that this makes it less likely that Trump can get away with any of his planned shenanigans.
As McDonald said, in swing states like Florida, North Carolina and Arizona, elections officials are very likely to be able to count the mail votes quickly, in part because of their vote-counting rules and in part because so many voters will have gotten in their ballots earlier than expected.
McDonald cautioned that there could still be delays in places such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin because of their counting rules, and Trump could be leading in them on election night. But if Biden wins Arizona or especially Florida (or both) early, that could quickly suggest a Biden win, disarming Trump’s schemes in those other states.
It’s also true that we’ve seen unbearably long lines in places like Georgia, which says something terrible about the state of our advanced democracy.
There is still plenty of time for things to go badly wrong. But for now, it’s at least possible that this is shaping up as yet another way that Trump’s numerous efforts to corrupt our election are blowing up in his face.