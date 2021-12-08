When President Joe Biden took office, his administration immediately got to work forging a once-in-a-generation legislative agenda.
The president’s determination led to the passing of his $1.2 trillion “hard infrastructure” bill, signed into law last month. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) earmarks a total of $7.5 billion for the creation of new charging and fueling infrastructure across the U.S.; $2.5 billion for electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen, natural gas and propane refueling infrastructure; and another $5 billion to create an interconnected national network of EV charging stations along federal highway corridors. The president’s stated goal is to get a half-million public EV charging stations up and running by 2030. Much of this green infrastructure will be built with union labor.
Bold vision on solving the nation’s most pressing climate issues is sorely needed, but the $7.5 billion contained in the recently passed IIJA is just one piece of a two-part solution. The other is contained in the president’s “Build Back Better” (BBB) agenda, which, as of now, faces an uphill battle in the Senate (it has already passed in the House).
An essential component of BBB is the expansion of EV tax credits. The credits exist today as an incentive for individuals and families to purchase an EV, but BBB would increase the benefit for those who choose to purchase a domestically manufactured vehicle. The maximum benefit would go to those who choose to purchase a U.S.-made vehicle assembled with union labor.
When viewed together with and in the context of IIJA, the structure of the BBB tax credits makes complete sense: broad national investment in EV charging stations and infrastructure gives everyday Americans an even greater reason to consider purchasing an EV; the maximum $12,500 tax credit — effectively a dollar-for-dollar reduction in MSRP — will increase demand for electrics and necessitate a comprehensive, national EV ecosystem.
This translates to jobs for union workers right here in West Virginia. Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers are ready to build and maintain charging stations across the state. Currently, the fastest growing part of our membership is in solar, and we look forward to adding more jobs in the clean energy sector.
This hand-in-glove approach will work to make America more globally competitive in the EV marketplace, give Americans the incentives they need to make greener choices and ensure good-paying union jobs are here to stay. Together, IIJA and BBB work together — not as disparate government programs and numbers on a page, but as a larger whole that promotes environmental sustainability, energy independence, new jobs and a thriving middle class. Our state can’t afford to leave jobs on the table.
And that’s exactly why we need BBB to pass.
Currently, West Virginia Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have both stated their opposition to the tax credits; assuming no Republican support, their “yea” votes will be necessary for the bill to pass in the Senate.
The senators must acknowledge that their opposition to the tax credits cannot exist in a vacuum — in fact, the credits are an integral part of what makes the EV charging stations and other EV infrastructure fit together so well. While Sens. Manchin and Capito may be feeling outside pressure from foreign companies, they have a duty to remain true to their constituents, many of whom are proud union brothers and sisters who believe in the promise of a brighter (and greener) future for America, built and sustained by the middle class.
Unions built America. The historic legacy of organized labor, especially in West Virginia, is one that values not only hard work but good work — creating products that help the country and its people be the best versions of themselves. I can think of no better embodiment of this union spirit than coming together to create an interconnected, green EV ecosystem that will help all of us “build back better.”
“We’re going to put Americans to work modernizing our roads, our highways, our ports, our airports, rail and transit systems,” President Biden said earlier this year when discussing his national infrastructure plans. “That includes putting IBEW members and other union workers to work installing a national network of 500,000 charging stations along our roads and highways and at our homes and our apartments.”
Clearly, the president sees union labor as an essential input to creating a national EV ecosystem for America. It’s time that the Senate does the same.