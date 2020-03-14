This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the May 12 West Virginia Primary Election.
My son tells me that in today’s culture, most people don’t have the attention span to read much more than a paragraph. I’m counting on that not being true.
“We hold these Truths to be self-evident ... that government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed...” There are approximately 195 governments in the world as of 2020. One must ask the question, what are the legitimate purposes for government? The Preamble to the United States Constitution declares them to be 1) To establish Justice, 2) Insure domestic tranquility, 3)Provide for the Common Defense, 4) Promote the General welfare, and 5) Secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our posterity.
George Washington once said, “Government is not eloquence or reason; IT IS POWER, much like fire — a dangerous servant, BUT a fearful master.”
The Declaration of Independence was the first civil document that declared that all mankind was endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights (“among them” Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, God-given, not capable of being altered or abolished). Consequently, at our founding, much sacrifice of American blood and treasure was rendered for their desired purposes and plan, a republic, a representative, limited government securing individual rights as defined by our Constitution. Our founding documents are essentially “a covenant” and an ordination certificate of sorts. We, the People of the United States are the principals for whom, and to whom this covenant warrants itself. The Preamble ends by saying that the American People by that covenant or Constitution, ORDAINS and ESTABLISHES this solemn agreement FOR the people of the United States of America.
America is as much an idea as a place, linked with destiny. Essentially, it’s supposed to be “...with Liberty and Justice for ALL.” It’s our job, as its sovereign Citizens, under God, to see to it. But, we should choose our new fellow-citizens with great care. Historically, we have had controlled immigration and were very demanding in welcoming others here (i.e. basic English, an accurate understanding of the basic fundamentals of American government, The Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, especially its Preamble and the Bill of Rights, basic American history regarding our ‘fallible’ founders and the principles and precepts upon which American law is based like individual liberty, truth, justice, covenant of contracts and rights of personal property, etc.)
Unfortunately, recent generations have had their moorings to these founding principles severed and even maligned, leaving them adrift in a sea of speculation as to how to rightly govern our citizens. The Bible says “my people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge.” Few politicians can even tell you the branches of government, let alone our younger generations.
Thinking back to my school days, I can’t imagine hearing from a teacher that our nation’s history is essentially one of injustice — that America, at its heart, is racist, sexist, and undeserving of respect.
This is the sad reality for far too many of our K-12 and college students today. Too many young Americans do not learn what makes America an exceptional nation and a beacon of individual Liberty for the world. Too many are taught that our nation’s past holds no positive lessons which we can apply moving forward. So, is it any wonder that so many younger Americans today feel an increasing attraction to socialism and other ideas destructive of individual liberty?
You may be discouraged by the left’s dominance in our colleges and universities, and its increasing influence in K-12 education. But we must not lose hope. Instead, we must fight back with the truth.