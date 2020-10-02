Much of America went to bed after Tuesday night’s debate feeling as if they had been “slimed,” to borrow a phrase from “Ghostbusters.” As repulsed as many rightly feel by President Donald Trump’s boorish and at times unhinged performance, former vice president Joe Biden did not cover himself with glory, either. Worse, he showed many wavering conservatives and moderates why they feel uneasy about giving him the keys to the Oval Office.
Biden’s biggest problem is his party’s left. He knows that, which is why he repeatedly distanced himself from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare-for-all plan. On those points, he was reassuring to people who are willing to tolerate some drift to the left but not a wholesale lurch.
On other matters, Biden raised as many questions as he tried to settle. Take the matter of expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court — “court-packing” — that many in his party have proposed. Despite historically rejecting the idea, he now refuses to say whether he supports it, saying it will be a “distraction” from the issue of Trump’s appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But that’s not a distraction; it’s an essential question for Americans to weigh as they decide whom to support. If Biden won’t risk angering his left when the chips are down now, how can Americans who don’t want to see the court packed trust him to resist their push after he’s inaugurated?
Most outlandish was the bait-and-switch Biden tried to pull on his leadership of the Democratic Party. He tried to refute Trump’s claim that he would be in hock to the party’s left wing by saying “I am the Democratic Party,” a claim of undemocratic omnipotence that would be roundly condemned if Trump were to say that about the Republicans.
A few minutes later, however, Biden refused to answer moderator Chris Wallace’s question on whether he had called the Democratic mayor of Portland or Oregon’s Democratic governor to try to persuade them to call in the National Guard to end what he said was more than 100 straight days of often violent protests. “I don’t hold public office,” Biden demurred. If he took his role as self-proclaimed leader of the Democratic Party seriously, he would have instantly been on the phone to convey his belief that violence was hurting the country and his campaign. That’s cowardice, not leadership.
There are millions of Republican-leaning voters who are tortured by this election. We’ve seen it in the polls for four years: When Trump does outrageous things, his poll ratings drop from the mid-40s to the high 30s or low 40s. But then Trump’s awfulness fades, and those voters are left with the stark fact that even under Biden’s “leadership,” the Democratic Party is moving away from its policy preferences. They always keep coming back to Trump, more out of fear of the Democrats than love for Trump.
Trump’s behavior Tuesday night was a national disgrace. Biden’s suggests that the long national nightmare we’ve endured for years won’t end soon.