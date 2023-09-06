The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ivan Eland

With a straight face, President Biden and his aides claimed that the recent U.S.-Japan-South Korea summit agreement was not directed against China or any other country. According to the president, “This summit was not about China. This was not the purpose.” But he also acknowledged, “But obviously China came up.”

Despite this lame excuse, everyone worldwide, including the Chinese, knew the three-way agreement was about China. And it is only one piece of a tightening U.S. containment policy against the rising nation.

Ivan Eland is a senior fellow with the Independent Institute. This column was supplied by InsideSources.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you