I’m supposed to write guest columns on local or state topics like Mayor Williams’ street paving initiative or Gov. Justice’s tax plan. OK. First one is great; the second one, not so much. There I did it.
More important, have you ever asked yourself why cheeseburgers are so good? Think of a handmade, fire-grilled burger with juices running out onto a toasted bun. I like mine with lettuce, tomato and pickle. I draw the line at raw onions. Don’t like ’em. But now I enjoy burgers bare on top with just a slice of half-melted American cheese. I put the L, T & P on the side and eat as a healthy salad to offset the burger grease. Why mess up a burger? Am I right? Try it. You’re welcome.
Moreover, I wonder if dogs are going to heaven. My old preacher thought so. He said they are God‘s little angels. Sort of hard to argue with that. Dogs give you unconditional love and are very Christ-like in that regard. I think they go to heaven with the exception of the small yappie ones who are sent down to the fiery basement to bite the ankles of damned souls. I feel sorry for the tiny yappers because they have to compensate for their size by barking. Maybe God forgives some of them before death and they go upstairs, but I hope He sends them to some cloud far from mine. I’m going to be watching Sunday football on TV, and I don’t want to hear dogs or lawn mowers, thank you very much.
Whatever happened to pirates with eye patches and bandannas? The present-day Somali pirates would get much better PR if they would sport a classic look — maybe add a hook for a hand or a peg for a leg. I mean, if you’re on trial for hijacking ships and killing people nowadays, you should at least try to get some sympathy from a jury member who may have read “Peter Pan” as a child and still has a soft spot for a colorful old buccaneer. Just saying.
Pennies. I learned from my father to value money. He once caught me throwing pennies over the hill in front of my house. I was seeing how far they could go, but Dad told me never to waste money, not even a penny. Now whenever I see one, I bend over and pick it up. I like to think it brings me good luck. It at least makes me remember I am fortunate and shouldn’t waste even a stray penny.
Lavender. I’m looking at a field of lavender on my TV screensaver. I like the soothing look. I like the way lavender smells. Purple has always been my favorite color. I wish we had a lavender farm nearby so I could walk through it, smell it and send out selfies of me lying in the field.
Next time I’ll try to do something longer on a local or state topic, but I can’t promise. Cheeseburgers may still be on my mind.