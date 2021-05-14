“Can you be cruel?” That was the only question my company commander asked when he interviewed me for promotion to sergeant. Frankly, I’d never considered it. I thought for half a second and then answered yes, realizing in that instant that I could be cruel if asked for the right cause.
Up to that point I’d done all the Army asked of me without even a half-second of hesitation. Basic and advanced training seemed designed with me in mind. I had no military or outdoors background, but the marching, running, crawling, marksmanship and other exercises somehow suited me physically and mentally. I passed all the infantry tests and pushed through all the training, but my captain’s question made me discover an extra part of me that I hoped never to use.
In World War II our citizen soldiers had to be cruel to fight evil. It’s cruel to throw a hand grenade into an enemy foxhole or shoot a flamethrower into a Pacific island bunker. But soldiers have a license in wartime for this.
We accept that soldiers in the Second World War fought for a greater good. There’s a big difference between cruelty against an Axis enemy and the shooting of innocents in a Vietnamese village. We expect our soldiers not to give such an order. There is also a difference between cruelty in furtherance of a just cause and cruelty in furtherance of bad aims or pleasure. The latter is for psychopaths.
Many prison guards in Nazi concentration camps were the baker, bookkeeper and shopkeeper types from surprisingly modest circumstances. German leaders found them capable dealing out cruelty to inmates despite mild-mannered backgrounds. Cruelty to the helpless didn’t upset their stomachs or disturb their moral equilibrium as it should a professional soldier.
In 1979 I visited the Dachau concentration camp in Germany. It was a forced labor camp that became a death camp for extermination of Jews and others deemed undesirable. It was sickening. The visit had such a powerful effect on me that I’ve never been able to visit our Holocaust Memorial Museum. Dachau was evil incarnate — a memorial of man’s inhumanity to man.
We ask that our military personnel be cruel if it serves the so-called good. The problem is that we have seen so much unjust cruelty in our wars after 1960 that it’s harder for a soldier today to summon cruelty for the sake of goodness, harder for the soldier to imagine what cause justifies cruelty. Still, we condition warriors to hate the enemy and kill. It’s their job.
People should be kind even if they can’t always be nice. Kindness means taking into account how others want to be treated. It’s the opposite of cruelty. If one has to be cruel, it should be something that goes against one’s better nature. And it should turn the stomach.
In writing this column I departed from lighter topics. However, I don’t think I’ll be writing another column like this anytime soon. The subject makes my stomach hurt.