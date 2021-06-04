I am a sinner. I suffer from the sin of hubris. While it may a venial one that doesn’t send you straight to hell, it sure starts you down the path.
I have that universal human condition of self-centeredness. Most are taught as a small child to grow out of it. I’m still learning. I’ve tried all my life to place myself in the shoes of others, but if not alert, I’m back to believing that everything relates to me.
Thank goodness Facebook wasn’t around when my children were here or I would’ve over-posted parenting stuff. I loved raising children. My dad told a friend, “You’d think he was the first guy who’d ever had a child.” Ha ha ha. Zing. The perfect burn because I’m sure I was insufferable.
Maybe that’s why I write this column. It gives my hubristic side an outlet to talk about myself. IDK. I’ve just been writing things like this to myself for 40 years, a dozen or so to my file each day for relaxation. Probably therapy — a long talk with an unseen shrink who’s available on short notice without appointment.
Twenty-five years ago I started emailing journal entries or life updates to friends. The early equivalent of Facebook posts. They loved them, especially humorous ones. In one update I recorded how my 18-month-old son put Preparation H (for diaper rash) on my wife’s toothbrush. She discovered it too late. She asked me not to mention her in the future for some reason. In another entry I left the shower, bent over to pick up a towel and my son stuck his pacifier where the sun doesn’t ... well, you get the idea.
Wait. See? I started with my self-centeredness problem and now I’m talking about me again. A bit of hubris did give me confidence to get through a lot in life. I always thought I knew all of what was going on, but in hindsight I certainly didn’t. It’s amazing when I look around now and see that everyone around is smart in so many ways. For example, the baristas at Starbucks have emotional intelligence that dwarfs mine. I’m sure my hubris was on full display to others, but I was unaware. People were nice enough not to mention it.
Successful investor Charlie Munger looks every day for reasons to destroy biases that don’t stand up to facts. It exposes the lies we’ve told ourselves. Like Charlie I love to be proven wrong. I try to maintain skepticism about certain things and believe the worst will happen so when I’m proven wrong, it’s on the happy upside. I guess Munger myths include the inflated view of importance. One should enjoy bursting that myth.
There again. I drift off topic. What was I saying? Oh yes. I’m a sinner, a sinner looking every day for salvation. I find discussions of my failings or embarrassments are better received than boasts. So to entertain the reader, I’ll try to write later about my big fails, funny or not so much. Also it might help me learn some useful self improvement along the way.