I’m not a good conversationalist. I talk too much.
A good conversationalist talks by listening. As someone said, “God gave you two ears and one mouth, so use them in that proportion.”
My shins are often bruised after a dinner party because my wife kicks me under the table for talking over our guests. I started trying to listen late in life, even writing the word “LISTEN” on the back of my hand or in my phone calendar.
It helped when I finally realized that everyone’s life is interesting. So I started searching out people I didn’t know for conversation as a challenge to find out about them.
At a party years ago, I sat next to a person who was very silent, the only person there I did not know.
I was drinking a beer and after 10 minutes of silence he said, ”I had one of those in Frankfort.” Most people would have thought Kentucky, but I could tell by the way he said it that he meant overseas “Frankfurt.”
My male intuition said military (and trust me, males have very little intuition). Me: “Stationed there?” One-minute pause. Him: nod.
We carried on like this with fitful breaks talking in shorthand about military bases and actions around the world.
He finally said, “I was in Vietnam.” I mentioned a few things about the country to give him an opening. Long pause. He said, “Yeah, I was on the last helicopter out in 1975.”
Then he starts telling me his story as a Marine officer commanding a team to get the last Americans out the day South Vietnam fell — April 30, 1975. There’s image in the mind an overcrowded helicopter as it takes off from the roof of the U.S. embassy. He was on it.
Then he delivered a bigger surprise, “Yeah, and that was nothing like the last copter out of Cambodia.”
What? I wanted to hear this story. I just nodded and let him talk. I’d read a lot about the “killing fields” but had never seen any writing or photograph about the last people out of our embassy, presumably because few journalists were there.
“I was on the team sent to evacuate the embassy. It took forever to get the chopper off. One of my team was pinned down a block away by Khmer Rouge. We kept laying down suppressing fire so he could inch up the street. But it was very slow. He finally worked himself up to us and we lifted off. And that was the last chopper out.”
We didn’t talk for 20 minutes after that. I just sipped my beer. We got up silently and left with our wives.
Life lesson: Let people talk. They are interesting. And the thing that interests people most is talking about themselves. Dale Carnegie wrote this a century ago and it’s true today.
Now I meet lots of interesting people every day who tell me about themselves because I want to know. Also, my shins hurt a lot less after dinner parties.