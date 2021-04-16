The following are some quotations I have collected over the years. I could write articles on each but I’ll let the reader appreciate them without my comments.
“The problem with vice is not so much the sin as the character of the people one meets when practicing it.” — Oscar Wilde
“Holding a grudge is like chain-smoking hate.” — Colin Cowherd
“Freedom and life are earned by those alone who conquer them each day anew.” — Goethe
“If you can’t communicate well, it’s like winking at a girl in the dark — nothing happens.”
“When taking risk, never test the depth of the river with both feet.”
“Lean times expose financial weaknesses; when the ocean tide goes out, you see those who aren’t wearing swimsuits.”
“Investing rule Number 1: Never lose money. Rule Number 2: Never forget Rule Number 1.” — Warren Buffett
“Knowing what you don’t know is more useful than being brilliant.” — Charlie Munger
“To laugh often and much; to win the respect of the intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the beauty in others. ... This is to have succeeded.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Life is what happens when you are busy making plans.” — Eric Springer
“Law? What do I care about the law? H’aint I got the power?” — Cornelius Vanderbilt
“Attention is the scarce commodity in the Digital Age the same way mineral fuels were in the Industrial Age.”
“Never let your memories be greater than your dreams.”
“I concede that you are entitled to your wrong opinion.”
“If you must break a rule, it’s better to ask forgiveness than permission.”
“My math teacher once said there are three kinds of people in this world: those who can count and those who can’t.” — All authors unknown
“Hate tyrants, argue not concerning God, have patience and indulgence toward the people, take off your hat to nothing known or unknown or to any man or number of men, go freely with powerful uneducated persons and with the young and with the mothers of families ... re-examine all you have been told at school or church or in any book, dismiss whatever insults your own soul; and your very flesh shall be a great poem.” — Walt Whitman
“Rudeness is the weak man’s imitation of strength.”
“We lie the loudest when we lie to ourselves.” — Eric Hoffer
“No plan of battle survives contact with the enemy.” — Helmuth von Moltke
“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” — Mike Tyson
“Americans do the right thing after exhausting all other possibilities.”
“Democracy is the worst system except for all the others that have been tried.” — Winston Churchill
“America is the only country where a significant proportion of the population believes that professional wrestling is real but the moon landing was faked.” — David Letterman
“Kill one man and you’re a murderer; kill a million and you’re a conqueror.” — Jean Rostand
“After the chess game, the king and the pawn go back into the same box.” — Italian proverb
“Nothing is over until we decide it is! Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no.” — Bluto Blutarsky