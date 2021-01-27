I’m a former lifer Republican who left the party in 2009 to become independent without party affiliation when the GOP was hijacked by the “tea partiers” like Ted Cruz and party left me. I’m a dem with a small D and a republican with a small R.
I’ve got no use for leftist progressives either. They are mirror image of the Capitol-storming rabble, but progs storm and pillage businesses and urban governmental buildings like police stations whereas MAGA marchers do capitols. Both are cultists.
I’m a raging moderate who doesn’t care for ideologues of any stripe, whether populist, leftist, rightist or other. As businessman Charlie Munger says, “Avoid ideologies. They cabbage the mind.”
I admired the original “Tea Party” and the original “Occupy Wall Street” movements the last two decades. Both were good, honest protests against government and big bank domination. In a short time, ideologues from the right and the left took over both movements for their own selfish causes.
Same with Black Lives Matter. I back the pure BLM movement but others jumped in immediately to use it for selfish means. Those weren’t BLM people smashing Apple stores to free themselves from racism. They were mainly young white disaffected anti-capitalist ideologues who were looking for a summer party in the streets with an excuse to smash things. What’s more anti-capitalist than destroying private property?
I’m pretty much a radical centrist (look it up), but I don’t subscribe to all radical centrism. I try to take the best ideas from any party and ignore the bad.
I’m way more tolerant and socially liberal than the current Dems who can’t handle liberal ideas like free speech, and I’m way more conservative than the current GOP who can’t handle conservative ideas like balanced budgets and free trade.
We need more compassion, free enterprise, regulation of businesses that control everyday life, and budget control. We could use more foreign diplomacy but also maintain our military focus. In sum, we need more government in a few areas and less government in most.
For the ex-president who tarnished his accomplishments and irredeemably shamed himself Jan. 6, I can’t bid “farewell” as I hoped. I say, as they say in the bar, “Throw da bum out.”
I’d like to end on a more pleasant note, and I search for references to small animals that comfort and amuse me. Here is how another in England handled his revulsion with “mob-ocracy” in his time:
“When I begin to think at all I get into states of disgust and fury at the way the mob is going on (meaning by mob, chiefly Dukes, crown princes, and such like persons) that I choke; and have to go to the British Museum and look at Penguins till I get cool. I find Penguins at present the only comfort in life. One feels everything in the world so sympathetically ridiculous; one can’t be angry when one looks at a Penguin.” — John Ruskin, letter to Charles Eliot Norton, Nov. 4, 1860.