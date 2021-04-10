Mike Perry, who founded nearby Heritage Farm Museum, spoke about three Appalachian priorities of “family, farm and faith”. These 3 F’s were priorities in a larger sense, with terms family and farm including neighbors and their lands.
A museum video shows a frontier family crossing the mountains to set up a farm in the hilly frontier of then Virginia, which later became West Virginia. It took rugged families with strong faith and ambition to make the journey. Who were they and why did they come?
More than 27 million Americans trace their lineage to the Scots whose bloodline went through centuries of warfare along the border between England and Scotland, and later to in settlements of Northern Ireland.
Their cultural identity reflected individualism, dislike of aristocracy and military tradition. Over time, the Scots-Irish defined the culture, attitudes and values of Appalachia and American democracy.
The Scots’ odyssey included clashes with the English in Scotland and then in bloody Ulster in Ireland as they moved from one war-ravaged land to another. Again I recommend the book “Born Fighting” by former U.S. Senator Jim Webb for deeper understanding.
Over 2,000 years ago when the Romans invaded England, Scots refused to bow under the sword of Caesar and pledge allegiance to Rome. Proud and independent, they rejected rule by emperors, kings and foreigners.
Our forebearers fled north to modern day Scotland, overcame border walls built by Emperor Hadrian to defend armies against raids, and ultimately chased the Roman invaders off the island. Our ancestors then went back to their homes to live peaceably, but it was not to be.
English kings tried to conquer them. In the movie “Braveheart,” Mel Gibson plays William Wallace, the real-life 13th century warrior who lead the Scots against England in the War of Independence.
English armies finally captured Wallace. To teach a lesson, the king ordered Wallace hanged then released alive to be emasculated and disemboweled, then butchered to death by quartering. His limbs were placed in corners of England and his head dipped in tar for preservation and stuck on a pike for display atop London Bridge. Instead of cowing the Scots, this emboldened them. They fought back and defeated English armies in the name of Wallace.
English kings encouraged Scottish migration to Ireland to protect English landholders from the Irish, and later to America where they settled land in Appalachia to serve as a barrier against Indian attacks against English colonists in the lowlands.
The migrating Scots-Irish developed qualities that helped establish the American frontier and define the American character. Their background of isolation, stubbornness and mistrust of elites still dominates Appalachia, the South and Midwest, working class America, and the military services.
Even if one’s heritage is not Scots-Irish, all those living in this area are influenced by them. Our local hill culture in West Virginia and eastern Kentucky largely shuns group and identity politics, focusing instead on defense of more personal values of “family, farm and faith.”
This is our background — peaceable warriors wanting live without conflict but willing to take the fight to anyone threatening our 3 F’s. Amen to that.