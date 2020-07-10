As West Virginians face a rising wave of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Jim Justice understandably has declared that state officials will pause and “hesitate in every way” in what they are doing.
One of the first actions should be responding to a letter we sent the governor nearly three months ago on behalf of the nonprofit Institute for Justice. Citing growing evidence of harm, we called on West Virginia to pull back state regulations that limit access to ventilators, home health agencies and hospital beds.
Health care providers cannot legally add these and other services to existing facilities without special permission from the West Virginia Health Care Authority. That permission comes in the form of a “certificate of need” (CON), a government permission slip that requires providers to prove a need for new medical services or facilities before opening or expanding.
In other words, state bureaucrats — not patients or providers — are the gatekeepers who decide what health care services are needed throughout the state. If a West Virginia agency wants to provide in-home care to help retirees avoid hospitals and nursing homes during the pandemic, the provider cannot move forward until regulators sign off. Often, they refuse.
The same red tape blocks outpatient surgery centers, imaging centers and hospice facilities. Regulators should not come between providers and patients like this. The government has no business telling medical entrepreneurs whether their services are “needed.”
If CON laws seem anticompetitive, it’s because they are. In fact, they are intentionally designed to limit competition for big hospitals and other industry insiders. As expected, health care costs rise and accessibility drops in the 35 states that maintain CON laws.
Those are just the problems with CON laws outside a pandemic. During a crisis like COVID-19, as positive cases climb throughout the West Virginia and push the limits of local emergency care facilities, CON laws could set up the state for disaster.
Researchers have estimated that the state’s CON laws have resulted in nearly 2,500 fewer hospital beds than would otherwise be in place, in addition to limiting MRI and CT scan accessibility.
That gap can’t be erased overnight, which is why Georgia and Connecticut, along with several other states, responded months ago by partially waiving or granting emergency exceptions to their own CON laws. Hospitals elsewhere recognized the need to expand their facilities before they were overwhelmed, and tens of millions of dollars’ worth of new hospital beds and buildings are bypassing old bureaucratic roadblocks in states that chose to act quickly.
West Virginians deserve better, not just during the current pandemic, but going forward.
While the state eagerly joined the early wave of CON law adopters when the idea was popularized in the 1970s and 1980s, it failed to fix that mistake when the federal government — in a rare admission of policy failure — repealed its state funding for CONs in 1986.
Since then, 15 states have wisely repealed their own CON laws as a growing body of research continues to expose the regulatory tool as a failed experiment that does nothing to ensure affordable, high-quality health care, especially for rural or low-income patients.
Inaction from Gov. Justice and the state Legislature have left West Virginia playing catchup with its neighbors. But there is still time to take action and respond to today’s crisis and tomorrow’s growing health care needs.
As the Cardinal Institute’s Amanda Kieffer argued back in April: “West Virginia shouldn’t wait for shocking headlines to prevent deaths by certificate of need laws.”