Whether you know or not, you are part of a revolution. Cellphones, computers and other electronic devices - along with the internet - are but some of the tools driving this revolution, one that involves the interconnectivity of the physical and digital worlds with humans. It is commonly called Industry 4.0.
This revolution continues to change the way we live and work. By embracing the age of automation and understanding its potential, we can capitalize on the many advantages and prepare for the inevitable changes that are coming.
The Robert C. Byrd Institute, or RCBI, recently launched a series of technology seminars on topics such as robotics, cognitive computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) to introduce West Virginia manufacturers to some of the latest Industry 4.0 technology. These events featured industry experts from across the country who demonstrated practical applications for automation in manufacturing facilities of all sizes.
Joseph Sciandra, an automation engineer with Neff Robotics, explained at a recent RCBI seminar that advances in control, safety features and ease of use have made it possible for robots to work side by side with people. Such robots are called cobots. This human-machine collaboration takes advantage of each contributor's strengths. The cobot tackles repetitive processes while freeing up the human to concentrate on more complex activities and areas that require decision-making skills. In this setup, which is the fastest growing segment of robot use, a cobot is more of a tool for the worker than a replacement for him or her. This is a great example of how embracing automation can improve productivity.
Other Industry 4.0 benefits include:
Improved safety: Constant monitoring systems can alert workers about equipment failures and other potential dangers before injuries occur. In addition, many dangerous jobs can be delegated to robots, as can tasks that lead to repetitive stress injuries.
Lower costs: Industry 4.0 technologies can reduce equipment downtime by detecting maintenance needs before breakdowns occur, leading to faster manufacturing and more consistent product quality.
Improved efficiency: Automatic tracking and reporting systems can detect defects and other production issues sooner and provide instant feedback on manufacturing time, costs and processes. And all of this information is accessible anytime and from any location.
I've witnessed the positive results of putting technology to work many times at RCBI. One such example recently occurred at JQ Dickenson Salt-Works in Malden, West Virginia. The company was experiencing recurring challenges with their salt grinding process. RCBI engineers worked with JQ Dickenson to add technology to the grinding operation. As a result, salt was ground four times faster. And, as it so often occurs when companies add technology to processes, no one lost their job. In fact, individuals then had opportunities to learn new skills because of the increased production of salt at the company.
Putting technologies to work for you and your company is what the Internet of Things and Machine Learning are all about. RCBI can help you learn more about how technology can improve your operation. Let's get to work, West Virginia!
James Cope is the director of innovation at the Robert C. Byrd Institute.