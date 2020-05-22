Imagine my anger and horror when I learned that Ryan Saxe and the Cabell County Board of Education were floating an idea of building a replacement school for Meadows Elementary on the back side of Ritter Park.
Proponents of this idea are citing this is an underutilized area of Ritter Park, assuming we’re to ignore the Rose Garden, the Dog Park, the Amphitheater and the myriads of runners, walkers and outdoor enthusiasts who prefer this scenic side of Ritter Park to the proliferation of sound and activities of the front side. Their defense of such a disastrous idea was that they could incorporate all these activities in the new school and on the grounds. How many times have we heard politicians and bureaucrats oversell and underdeliver once they achieve their objective? Too many to count.
Imagine destroying one of the few gems the city of Huntington has remaining. Ritter Park, in its current state, is something to be proud of. Its beauty is a landmark of Huntington. We must protect it from shortsighted politicians who would destroy it to achieve their own goals.
Forget about the people who use Ritter Park on a daily basis and consider the park to be a bastion of peace and tranquility. The destruction of Ritter Park would be a travesty, and Huntington and Ritter Park would never recover. Green space once destroyed is rarely recaptured and needs to be preserved. Its legacy, born in the 1920s, has been handed down from one generation to another.
Its existence is needed now more than ever. In a time of social distancing, Ritter Park offers refuge to its citizens. Now, imagine only half of Ritter Park existed. The other half, a school building locked and shuttered, its citizens forbidden to enter.
Dr. Saxe and the school board willfully ignored the positive impact that a new school can make on a blighted neighborhood, of which we have many. A new school can give birth to a neighborhood that desperately needs a new infusion of people, energy and capital. Instead, they prefer to destroy a legacy that is handed down from one generation to another. We won’t discuss the narrow access of McCoy Road, the steep ascents and the neighborhoods that would be affected by the construction of a school. Nor will we discuss the placement of an elementary school on the extreme western boundary of their school zone. Southside Elementary is a little more than a half-mile from the proposed Meadows Elementary.
It is an idea that has been given birth by the ignorant and shortsighted. They preach expediency while destroying what can never be regained. They are blind to the beauty that the park brings to a community as they are held hostage by an idea of the promise of brick and mortar.
So, Huntington and the Tri-State, I ask each of you to stand up and protect what can be lost in a blink of an eye if we rest. Vigilance must be constant, otherwise we will be reading one day in The Herald-Dispatch, “Do you remember?”