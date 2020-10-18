The Cabell County Public Library is celebrating its Friends of the Library group as part of National Friends of Libraries Week (Oct. 18-24). The week is a perfect opportunity to spotlight the efforts of the Friends in our community.
“Our library would be much poorer without the Friends,” said library Director Judy Rule. “The funds they raise definitely put the icing on the cake. I think most patrons would be surprised to learn how many of the services and programs they enjoy are supported by the Friends.”
Since 1944, members of the local Friends group have worked to aid and support the library. The Friends help fund children’s programming, provide new equipment and emerging technology, sponsor library appearances by authors and other interesting speakers and lobby for adequate funding for our downtown library and its seven branch libraries that dot the county.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the library to close its doors March 17, but it reopened June 1 and continues to serve the community as it has for more than 100 years. Face masks and social distancing are required.
As an avid library supporter, I invite you to join those of us who have banded together as the Friends of the Library. Our membership dues start out at a highly affordable $5 a year, although we certainly welcome donations of any amount.
And currently we’re offering a bargain. Our group operates on a calendar year basis. Ordinarily, if you signed up now your membership would expire Dec. 31. But in observance of Friends week, any memberships we receive now will be good, not just for the remaining two months of this year but for all of 2021. You can mail your tax-deductible check, made out to the “Friends of the Library,” to the library at 455 9th St., Huntington WV 25701. Or, if you prefer, you may pay by cash at any of the libraries.