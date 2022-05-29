Columnist Chuck Landon informs us that “the cost of doing business in major college athletics has sky-rocketed,” an observation mirroring Ross Dellinger (Sports Illustrated) writing of “the rapidly escalating donor-fueled bidding war for college football and men’s basketball players.”
“Football drives the bus,” notes Jim Alexander (LA Daily News), because of the revenue it generates. This reminds of an old political cartoon depicting “The Bus” roaring down the highway with “Athletics” emblazoned along its side and a poor little academic “waif” clinging for dear life on the very back. That striking visual recalls the warning of A. Bartlett Giamatti, former Yale University president, that, “Public faith in higher education cannot be sustained if college sports are permitted to become a circus with the institution itself little more than a supporting sideshow.”
Losing public faith is concerning, as evidenced by the Knight Commission’s damning assessment that “sports as big business for colleges and universities … is in direct conflict with nearly every value that should matter for higher education.” Have we come so far since Giamatti and Knight to see those values “that should matter” no longer do? They had better, for Scott Carlson reminded us in 2018 that “colleges live and die on their academic programs.”
In recent months, angst over the chaos inflicted upon college football by the portal, NIL, “collectives” and an NCAA that fumbles on every play has us on the verge of entering DEFCON 5 territory. Perhaps it’s time for a University Football League (UFL). This is not a novel idea. In 2014 the University of Nebraska chancellor suggested our wealthiest conferences should “control their own destiny.” More recently, Cory Giger (NCAA) envisioned “a 40-50 team college football league — one that operates entirely like a professional league, without the romantic guise of even pretending to try and be amateur.”
As “divorcees” from their former institutions, UFL members could pay their employees (i.e., coaches, “athlete-employees”) whatever they deemed appropriate and enter freely into contractual arrangements with other businesses without the anachronistic constraints of customs and codes promulgated by academic institutions.
UFL teams could negotiate the use of (i.e., pay for) their former institutions’ logos (and other institutional NIL attributes) for marketing and merchandising purposes and enter into lease agreements to use university stadiums. And they could seek out professional services for their employees with law, business, and medical schools of those same institutions.
A key feature to this new world order of “controlling their own destiny” is that once the divorce decree is signed, there would be no need for “athletics,” and “cost of attendance” fees, which, along with elimination of Pell grants, should result in significant cost savings passed on to academic “customers.” Clearly, there is no plausible argument for students to incur more debt to subsidize athletic entertainment when conferences are negotiating billion-dollar broadcasting rights deals that yield tens of millions annually to each member school.
Rosters would be trimmed to 53 “athlete-employees” like the NFL, a move that should offer roster parity and stability. Yes, formation of a UFL provides tangible benefits for such a new league, its “athlete-employees” and for our academic institutions that would enjoy new revenue streams rather than suffer continual drains on their resources.
This “realignment proposal” is offered because the “missions” and “values” of our universities are being questioned, or as the Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman so pointedly wrote, “Universities exist to transmit knowledge and understanding of ideas and values to students … not to provide entertainment for spectators or employment for athletes.”
We must acknowledge we’re well down that “separation” road, with separate dorms, dining halls, tutoring services and exercise centers (training for one group, recreation for the other). Universities can then do what they do best: educate the populace and provide research and outreach programs to their communities without nagging questions of their missions and values or their participation in the increasingly ugly, and exceedingly costly, “athletics arms race.” And UFL members will be free to provide an even higher level of athletic entertainment with all the appurtenances of circus remaining intact.