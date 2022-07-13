Former Yale University President A. Bartlett Giamatti warned, “Public faith in higher education cannot be sustained if college sports are permitted to become a circus with the institution itself little more than a supporting sideshow.”
Well, permit granted; the circus is here!
In the center ring we watch two megaconferences coalesce by selecting the juiciest fruits of an existing Power Five conference and combining them with the juiciest from another. Which conferences are set to lose their marquee brands, to whom, and when, and for how many millions of buyout/buy-in dollars, is still in question. Moreover, today’s “realignment” deal is different, and more lucratively bedazzling, than yesterday’s. This is world-class, college fantasy crack-back blocking football drama, indeed! Especially so when you consider that many lovely plums wanting so desperately to be picked will be left dangling on the tree because they’re too small. Nothing personal, dahhhllling, it’s just the TV money, you see. And TV wants fat, smooth plums, not small, wrinkled prunes.
And in the ring to our right, we’ve got the “athlete-employees” driving their Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris through the “portal” from one juicy plum to another that proffers a sweeter name image likeness deal. Nothing personal, dahhhllling, it’s just the irresistibly higher fructose content. And it’s hard to beat a Ferrari for driving to the financial aid office to submit the Pell grant application, pick up the cost of attendance check or cash in the tuition waiver.
And in the ring to our left, we’ve got coaches bemoaning the unmanageability of it all, the turmoil in player rosters, suffering the lashes of confederates laid across your back for “buying all your players” (as if their halos remained untarnished by such transgressions) and relentless pressures from “collectives” to win. Every man Jack one of them is expected to sign the best recruiting class, go 13-0 and beat the point spread while winning the national championship. It’s hard to watch performers in this ring because they are (supposedly) titans of the university athletics-industrial entertainment complex, not big-footed clowns tumbling out of a minivan beating each other with Nerf bats.
Yes, the circus is here, and it’s generating more excitement than the games themselves have to offer.
So, where does this leave the supporting (educational) sideshow? Well, as you look upon the Big Tent one late August day, you catch a vaguely familiar scent mixing with the aroma of BBQ chicken roasting on tailgate grills in the gentle evening breeze. And then you remember your last visit to the county fair where your olfactory sense was similarly stimulated. Yes, of course, that’s it; the breeze is coming from the stockyards.
We learn from Derek Bok, former Harvard president, that “when universities view their athletic teams not only as a means of making money, but also as the mechanism for improving the status of the entire institution,” the “single most likely outcome is that academic standards will be a major casualty of the process.”
One wonders if the “major casualty” here is the very mission of our universities.