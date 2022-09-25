The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

November is a critical month for West Virginia’s public school education. West Virginians will have a chance to keep public school education out of the hands of the West Virginia Legislature. An amendment to the state Constitution (Section 2, Article XII) based on House Joint Resolution 102 will be on the ballot. If this amendment is adopted, the final authority of the Board of Education’s ability to set rules, standards and policies will be given to the Legislature. The stated purpose of this amendment is to make the rules and policies promulgated by the West Virginia Board of Education subject to legislative review, approval, amendments, or rejection. How scary is that?

A survey done by WalletHub of state-by-state educational excellence in 2022, gave West Virginia a composite ranking of 47th (out of 51). The breakdown listings included only the top and bottom five. It is a relief that West Virginia was not also mentioned in reading, SAT and ACT test scores and pupil/teacher ratio. But we were, alas, in the lowest five for dropouts, math scores and bullying. These statistics demonstrate that it is crucial that additional obstacles should not be put in the way of the State Board of Education’s efforts to provide and improve the quality of public school education in West Virginia.

