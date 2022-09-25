November is a critical month for West Virginia’s public school education. West Virginians will have a chance to keep public school education out of the hands of the West Virginia Legislature. An amendment to the state Constitution (Section 2, Article XII) based on House Joint Resolution 102 will be on the ballot. If this amendment is adopted, the final authority of the Board of Education’s ability to set rules, standards and policies will be given to the Legislature. The stated purpose of this amendment is to make the rules and policies promulgated by the West Virginia Board of Education subject to legislative review, approval, amendments, or rejection. How scary is that?
A survey done by WalletHub of state-by-state educational excellence in 2022, gave West Virginia a composite ranking of 47th (out of 51). The breakdown listings included only the top and bottom five. It is a relief that West Virginia was not also mentioned in reading, SAT and ACT test scores and pupil/teacher ratio. But we were, alas, in the lowest five for dropouts, math scores and bullying. These statistics demonstrate that it is crucial that additional obstacles should not be put in the way of the State Board of Education’s efforts to provide and improve the quality of public school education in West Virginia.
A number of problems related to the education of our children have been documented recently in the local newspapers. First, there has been a call to allow home schooling or even in a “pod” (whatever that may be). Secondly, any such out-of-public school innovations, plus charter schools, all subsidized by public money, takes needed resources and tax payer money that’s badly needed to improve and maintain the public school system, not to mention paying teachers and school personnel competitive salaries. Thirdly, these out-of-public school innovations will be done without accountability to the West Virginia Board of Education and placed under the auspices of the separate board, newly created by the current Legislature. And fourthly, West Virginia is facing a shortage of qualified teachers as was recently reported in the Charleston Gazette-Mail. This problem can only be remedied by improved salaries, benefits and well-equipped public schools.
For years coal mines have been depleted and closed in West Virginia and left many communities with few sources for employment or other available jobs that pay salaries that can sustain families above the poverty level. Unfortunately, large pockets of poverty exist in West Virginia, which is inhabited by highly stressed, dysfunctional families. It is not uncommon for the men in these households to abandon their families or to become abusive or for the women to work two or more jobs to support their families. In these situations, the public school may provide their children’s only opportunity where they can be encouraged to learn and be socialized in a supportive and encouraging learning environment.
While it may be understandable that the Legislature thinks it can help, unfortunately the “help” it suggests or enacts is uniformly ill-advised and off base. Their solutions can only cause our state to plunge even lower in its educational outcomes for our children. The ostensible point of these proposed innovations is to give parents who have issues with public schooling, the freedom to educate their children in a manner they deem more appropriate or acceptable to them, regardless of their academic qualifications or of the people enlisted to teach their children. Actually, some parents may view the stipend they receive from the government for their “pods” or homeschooling as merely additional income. The obvious problem, however, is that such loosening of the educational system allows negligent parents who have little respect for education to lower standards to the point what their children will be both poorly educated and socialized.
The immediate responsibility facing the voters in this next election is to vote no on the proposed amendment. Turning the authority of the Board of Education over to the Legislature is a terrible idea!
Jane Fotos and John Palmer are Huntington residents.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.