I read the recent article in The Herald-Dispatch about the bonuses approved and awarded to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s professional staff for their response to the pandemic. I’m sure these bonuses are well-earned. It is impossible for us to ignore the demands this pandemic is making on them and all other health care workers. Many of them risk their lives daily through exposure to this dreaded virus, COVID-19. They all should earn a bonus.
The response the health department has made by its testing program and establishment of prevention guidelines has helped control the spread of this disease. We are fortunate in Huntington and in the surrounding Tri-State communities to have the educational institutions that prepare so many health care professionals whom we depend on to keep our community healthy. Where would we be as individuals or as a whole community if we did not have the expertise and skills of these health care professionals who treat our health problems, address environmental issues or prevent and are able to treat diseases such as caused by COVID-19?
From a historical perspective, Huntington has been concerned about the health of its rapidly growing population from the time its first settlers arrived. One still-existing institution vital to our community was established almost a century ago in 1924. St. Mary’s Hospital’s founding nuns established a School of Nursing to meet its need for skilled and knowledgeable professional nurses to staff its rapidly growing hospital. Then when Cabell Huntington Hospital opened its doors in 1956 there was an immediate need for more professional nurses. Marshall University responded quickly to that need and established its School of Nursing that continues to educate the highly skilled professional nurses and nurse practitioners found in countless heath care settings. No one can doubt the valuable contribution these nurses make in all areas of health care!
We can also look to Marshall University with pride for the response it made almost 50 years ago when it established the School of Medicine because of the shortage of physicians in our area. What would our community be like without the many talented and skilled physicians it has educated? More recently, the School of Pharmacy began to educate pharmacists, and Marshall continues to offer degree programs that educate physical therapists, speech pathologists, clinical psychologists, sociologists, dieticians, audiologists, physician assistants and other programs that support the health care needs of our community.
Mountwest Community and Technical College, Cabell County Career Technology Center and nearby colleges in Ashland and Ironton also offer educational opportunities in health-related fields. All of these graduates contribute to the quality of health care in our community.
We are indeed fortunate to live in a community that has the capability of providing its citizens with a comprehensive system of health care that has grown and been enhanced through the years by the efforts of various educational institutions, dedicated educators and citizens. We frequently take this for granted until we need those services.
Mountain Health Network recently published its vision statement: “To create a world-class health system that delivers compassionate and innovative care enhanced by education, research and technology.” I think we can all ascribe to the importance of that vision!