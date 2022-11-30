A recent editorial in The Herald-Dispatch minimizes the concerns that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has over the storage of highly toxic coal ash from Ohio’s Gavin Power Plant.
The editorial states that coal fly ash contains a “small amount of mercury, cadmium, and arsenic along with other heavy metals;” however, it fails to discuss coal ash’s high degree of human toxicity. According to the National Institutes of Health, these heavy metals rank among the priority metals for public health significance and are known to induce multiple organ damage even at low levels and also cause cancer.
When coal is burned, beyond emitting greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change, the heavy metals within it become concentrated in the fly ash. The fly ash at the Gavin plant is stored in unlined ponds adjacent to the Ohio River, already the most polluted river in the nation which, nevertheless, serves as a drinking water source for around 5 million people. These toxic heavy metals, such as mercury, now concentrated within the fly ash, do not decompose but instead leach into the river from the underground aquifer. Once the toxic heavy metals are in the river, they concentrate up the food chain, accumulating in fish tissue or whoever/whatever consumes the fish.
Undoubtedly, the closure of coal plants in our region impacts the economic future of communities where they were built, but the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act — which provides billions in federal funding for renewable energy and other measures meant to curb climate change — provides a healthier way forward. During implementation, this bill will ramp up investments in clean, renewable energy and help reduce climate-warming gases and other harmful pollution from the burning and extraction of fossil fuels.
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $60 billion for increasing renewable energy infrastructure in manufacturing solar panels and wind turbines and also includes tax credits for electric vehicles as well as programs to increase energy efficiency in homes, with the hope of lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 based on 2005 levels. Over the next decade, by some estimates, millions of jobs can be created.
With this historic federal investment in renewable energy, our Tri-State leaders should consider an off-the-shelf, job-creating measure as a pragmatic way to transition from fossil fuels — the deployment of renewable energy microgrids. Microgrids, which provide electricity during power outages, increase community resilience during extreme weather by providing electricity to essential services like hospitals, community warming or cooling centers, fire and police stations, etc.
Microgrids may support our traditional power grid but also can island off during any power outage, maintaining power when the traditional grid is disrupted. Additionally, microgrids not only provide for community resilience but also economic resilience. According to the Guidehouse Insights report commissioned by the Civil Society Institute, every $1 million invested in renewable energy microgrid assets will create 3.4 skilled jobs and $500,000 in economic benefits. (https://www.civilsocietyinstitute.org)
While some bemoan the shortened life span of coal-fired power plants in the Ohio Valley that may be shuttered due to noncompliance with environmental regulations, deploying more renewable energy (like microgrids) not only creates jobs for our region, but also can help increase life spans of residents by eliminating toxic fossil fuel pollution.
Janet Keating is a retired executive director of the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition. She is a Cabell County resident who lives near Glenwood, West Virginia.
