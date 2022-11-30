The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A recent editorial in The Herald-Dispatch minimizes the concerns that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has over the storage of highly toxic coal ash from Ohio’s Gavin Power Plant.

The editorial states that coal fly ash contains a “small amount of mercury, cadmium, and arsenic along with other heavy metals;” however, it fails to discuss coal ash’s high degree of human toxicity. According to the National Institutes of Health, these heavy metals rank among the priority metals for public health significance and are known to induce multiple organ damage even at low levels and also cause cancer.

Janet Keating is a retired executive director of the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition. She is a Cabell County resident who lives near Glenwood, West Virginia.

