These ARE the facts:
There are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 38,000 in West Virginia.
More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, including 106,000 in West Virginia. I am one of those Americans.
For individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, care planning is essential to learning about medical and non-medical treatments, clinical trials and support services available in their community. Accessing these services results in a higher quality of life.
As someone who has been a caregiver to four loved ones with dementia, I understand the enormous burden dementia has on West Virginia families and the economy.
I am more familiar with Alzheimer’s and its related dementias than I ever wanted to be. Since September 2001, I have lost four of the five women who most shaped my life: both of my grandmothers, my maternal aunt in 2011 and most recently my mother in January 2018. They were stolen by a cruel and heartless disease, a thief that took them one thought, one memory, and one function at a time. I don’t want another family to ever go through what mine has.
This is what the Improving Alzheimer’s Act can do:
As of January 2017, Medicare covers critical care planning services. However, not enough patients and providers are aware of this resource.
That’s why I’m asking Sen. Joe Manchin and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller to cosponsor the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 880/H.R. 1873).
A huge THANK YOU to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for her continued support and dedication to this program, and finding a cure for this horrid disease.
The Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would help educate clinicians on Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning services through Medicare.
Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association and its advocacy arm, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act will give them the knowledge and tools to better help their patients and families living with dementia.
This is what it’s all about:
When most think of “medical coding,” we think of the endless trail of numbers used by doctors to record and bill our ailments, order our testing and figure our billing with the insurance companies. The definition as described by the AAPC, the world’s largest training and credentialing organization for the business of healthcare, is medical codes translate that documentation into standardized codes that tell payers the following:
n Patient’s diagnosis
n Medical necessity for treatments, services or supplies the patient received
n Treatments, services and supplies provided to the patient
n Any unusual circumstances or medical condition that affected those treatments and services.
This act in a nutshell is a means to instruct and inform clinicians, who are unaware of it or its use, to understand the benefits to themselves and the individual diagnosed, their caregivers and loved ones. Coding with 9-9-4-8-3 can open so many doors and opportunities for families charting this journey with Alzheimer’s/dementia. Since the beginning of the HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act in 2017 until mid-2019, less than 1% of clinicians were using the code correctly or at all!
This is what you can do to make sure West Virginians and their caregivers receive the care planning and resources they need: Please join me in asking Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Carol Miller to support the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act. Your voice can make a difference!
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.