In anticipation of the upcoming Huntington Walk To End Alzheimer's on Oct. 5, I am sharing some information concerning our legislative "asks" during this session of the 116th Congress and what you can do to help.
The facts:
Alzheimer's is a growing public health crisis in America. An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, including 38,000 here in West Virginia.
More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for loved ones with Alzheimer's or other dementias, including 106,000 here in West Virginia.
In 2019, caring for individuals living with Alzheimer's or other dementias will cost $290 billion - including $195 billion in direct costs to Medicare and Medicaid.
My story, my drive and my inspiration:
As someone who has helped/assisted with the care of four family members with Alzheimer's/other dementias, I understand the enormous burden (emotional, physical, mental and financial) dementia has on West Virginia families and the economy.
I've lost both grandmothers, my maternal aunt, and most recently as her primary caregiver, my mom to this horrid disease.
I want to see an end, a cure for this disease in my lifetime. I don't want to see another family go through what mine has endured. My husband and I are Alzheimer's Ambassadors and we share our stories to promote awareness so families and caregivers will know they are not alone.
The ask:
Thankfully Congress took an important step to address the crisis and passed the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act with a strong bipartisan vote.
This critical law directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to strengthen the public health infrastructure across the country by implementing effective Alzheimer's interventions focused on public health issues such as increasing early detection and diagnosis, reducing risk, and preventing avoidable hospitalizations.
As scientists continue to search for treatments and preventions, public health plays an important role in promoting cognitive function and reducing the risk of cognitive decline.
It is critical that we invest in a nationwide Alzheimer's public health response to help create population-level improvements, achieve a higher quality of life for those living with the disease and their caregivers, and reduce associated costs.
A call to action:
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito was one of the original co-sponsors of S. 2076, now Public Law 115-406. She continues to co-sponsor and/or support this vital Alzheimer's-related legislation. Her support, care and first-hand knowledge of this disease and its impact on our state and its families is invaluable.
That's why I'm asking Sen. Joe Manchin and Rep. Carol Miller to take the next bold step and fully fund Public Law 115-406 at $20 million a year. Without appropriate funding, the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Act is just a beautiful, empty vase on a shelf. Please join me in asking our leaders to support this vital legislation that will assist and benefit so many affected West Virginians, their families and their caregivers.
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer's, visit alzimpact.org.
Jeanne Caldwell, a lifelong Huntington resident, is a former Cabell County teacher and a congressional advocate with the Alzheimer's Association.