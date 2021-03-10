On Feb. 10, Gov. Jim Justice proposed to cut state income tax by 60% during his State of the State address — effectively cutting West Virginia’s entire budget in half in the process — while raising sales tax by 1.9% to supposedly “make up” for the loss in revenue. He claimed, falsely, that this will help ease the burden for poorer citizens and will stimulate the economy. However, if this proposal passes, it will actually raise taxes for many taxpayers and will be the final nail in the coffin for West Virginia.
The highest income tax rate in West Virginia is for those who earn more than $401,000 a year, which is only 4.6% of their total income. The average West Virginia wage per capita is $26,480, which is taxed at 1.8% of total income.
Sales tax is a regressive tax. Middle- and low-income West Virginians are taxed far more than wealthier West Virginians are. The average person pays 5.3% of their total income in sales taxes, while the wealthiest pay only 0.9%. Under the new plan, however, the average person would be giving 7.92% of their total income on sales and income taxes, when under the current tax plan is only giving 7.1% of their total income. Not only does the average person pay triple for sales tax than they do in income tax, but under Justice’s proposal, the average person will actually see a 0.82% rise in taxes. The wealthiest, ironically, will see a deduction in taxes by 0.86%. Unless the tax rebate that Justice wants to give those who earn less than $35,000 for the first year is the exact amount they will pay for the tax increase, most residents will have an increase in taxes.
Many residents were barely making it even before the pandemic closed down countless businesses and West Virginia lost thousands of jobs. This proposal will further drive many West Virginians into poverty and will shrink the middle class. It will only benefit the smallest fraction of people, those making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year who can more than just afford the current tax plan.
Moreover, West Virginia cannot afford to cut its budget by any amount. House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, stated that raising the sales tax will not fill the gap that eliminating the current income tax plan will create. To cover that gap, Justice plans to use the “rainy day fund,” a $464 million cash surplus from the current budget. Wouldn’t that “rainy day fund” be better spent helping West Virginians survive a global pandemic that is devastating our economy and security?
Instead of funding the areas that could actually help West Virginians, Justice wants to cut West Virginia’s already anorexic budget and cross fingers that enough businesses will magically decide to invest in West Virginia to cover the millions in difference. The audacity to propose such a plan should offend every West Virginian.
If this proposal passes, it will only drive the state deeper into turmoil. We cannot afford that right now. The Legislature must not let that happen.