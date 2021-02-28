On Feb. 10, Gov. Jim Justice proposed to cut state income tax in half during his State of the State address — effectively cutting West Virginia’s entire budget in half in the process — while raising the sales tax by 1.5% to supposedly “make up” for the loss in revenue. He claimed, falsely, that this would help ease the burden for poorer citizens and will stimulate the economy. However, if this proposal passes, it will be the final nail in the coffin for West Virginia.
The highest income tax rate in West Virginia is for those who earn $401,000 a year or more, which is only 4.6% of their total income. The average wage per capita is $26,480, which is taxed at 1.8% of their total income. Income taxes in West Virginia are proportioned progressively, meaning that, theoretically, all residents will pay a similar portion of their income in taxes.
Sales tax, however, is a regressive tax. Middle and lower-income West Virginians are taxed far more than wealthy West Virginians are. The average person pays 4.6% of their total income in sales taxes, while the wealthiest pay only 0.9%.
Most residents were barely making it even before the pandemic closed down many businesses and West Virginia lost millions of jobs. This proposal will further drive many West Virginians into poverty and will shrink the middle class. It will only benefit the smallest fraction of people, those making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year who can more than afford the current tax plan.
Raising the sales tax will not fill the gap that eliminating the current income tax plan will create. Gov. Justice claims that there is a $464 million cash surplus from the current budget and refuses to spend it, instead saving it for a “rainy day fund.” Is a global pandemic that is devastating our economy not a rainy day? Last time I checked, we had potholes so bad that they pop tires, teachers who are given a humiliating salary, and a heroin epidemic so devastating that we cannot afford the demand for drug rehabilitation in the state.
Instead of funding the areas that could actually help West Virginians, Gov. Justice wants to hoard millions of dollars and cut West Virginia’s already anorexic budget in half. The audacity to propose such a plan should offend every West Virginian. Taxes build schools, give food to our hungry children, and run electricity to our homes through an infrastructure that desperately needs rebuilt. Taxes are the first and most basic civic duty we all have to abide by, including immigrants and visitors. To cut taxes now is to cut unemployment, which tens of thousands of people are relying on. But what kind of proposal should we expect from a man who routinely dodges millions in taxes and ruins local businesses by selling them to foreign companies that run them to the ground?
If this proposal passes, it will only drive the state deeper into turmoil. We cannot afford that right now. The Legislature must not let that happen.