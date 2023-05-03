Interesting juxtaposition, “ALCHEMY THEATRE” set in all caps immediately above the April 27 The Herald-Dispatch headline of “MU board approves budget, tuition changes.”
Clearly, the alchemy of turning a common “operating deficit” into a precious “positive margin” begins by “heavy lifting” a nearly $28 million budget deficit “ball out of the sand trap” with “fingerprints of the entire campus community all over it” (surely a two-stroke penalty) and “up into the cup and saving par.”
This “journey” that is “laid out” before us as a “three-year financial plan” (there’s a “three-year plan” nearly every year) emphasizes the need to “architect a game plan” that employs a “strategic roadmap to future prosperity” dependent upon “course-correcting” to “navigate” our way through “disruptive change” to which we are “not immune.”
This is “not a turnaround, it is a transformation” that we will “execute with excellence” to advance the institution as an “exemplar in higher education.”
Such institutional wordsmithing drool is not new, as a former “leader” laid out (The Herald-Dispatch, Aug. 8, 2008) his “design component” of a “strategic initiative” focusing on “discovery and innovation all flowing toward aiming for perfection.“ “The multi-layered plan”, he continued, “ has branches and branches of parts, all leading back to the trunk that is the main goal.” Anguish and hilarity compete in the hearts of the “critical thinking.”
Where does this gibberish come from? I recall Robert Samuelson, former Washington Post economics editor and writer, observing that, “Clarity of language reflected clarity of thought.” And then there’s Bartleby’s column on “management gobbledygook” (The Economist, July 31, 2021) where he explains, “the continued use of obscure language is a sign that the speaker is not thinking clearly. People who are in real command of the detail are able to explain things in a way that is easily understood.” Perhaps if those in the Marshall “community” were given an understandable message, they could get the right things done.
One senses it’s “tech” compost that brings such language to full flower. In her book “Uncanny Valley,” Anna Wiener used the term “garbage language” to describe how the grand visions of reshaping society spouted by tech executives clashed so dissonantly with the hard reality of what they were doing, which was to sell advertising. So, we’re selling our way out of the “sand trap” onto the “roadmap to future prosperity”? It all sounds like “Tinkerbell economics”, described by former WVU economist William Miernyk (Charleston Daily Mail, Dec. 14, 2013), as the “exuberant boosterism that tries to attain success by wishing for it.” And what do we see the “customers” buying? Like Fox News giving their followers what they want, MU will sell what customers want? Like degrees? There’s an efficient business model for that: The customer drives up to the squawk box at the first window to order the desired degree plan from a menu offering everything to everyone, pulls to the second window to pay tuition and fees, then advances to the third window to receive the diploma — greeted, perhaps, with a cheery voice inquiring, “Do you want a magna cum latte with that?”
Jim Joy is a Proctorville, Ohio, resident and a retired professor of biological sciences at Marshall University.
