Interesting juxtaposition, “ALCHEMY THEATRE” set in all caps immediately above the April 27 The Herald-Dispatch headline of “MU board approves budget, tuition changes.”

Clearly, the alchemy of turning a common “operating deficit” into a precious “positive margin” begins by “heavy lifting” a nearly $28 million budget deficit “ball out of the sand trap” with “fingerprints of the entire campus community all over it” (surely a two-stroke penalty) and “up into the cup and saving par.”

Jim Joy is a Proctorville, Ohio, resident and a retired professor of biological sciences at Marshall University.

