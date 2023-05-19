In Thomas Wolfe’s “The Bonfire of the Vanities”, one reads of ambition, overreach, and social class structure in New York City. In, “MU board approves budget, tuition changes” (The Herald-Dispatch, April 27), one’s reading is more like “The Bonfire of the Inanities.”
Inanity Number 1: The idea that a $27.2 million budget deficit will be overcome by introducing language like “Save-to-Serve culture,” “course correcting,” “shared governance accountability model,” “grounded in our enduring financial principles” seems a potholed “roadmap to financial sustainability” rather than a plan. Why? Well, in 2013 a deeply troubled budget was balanced by filling in “potholes” with the “enduring financial principle” of living within institutional means. Today, filling “potholes” is deferred by a “three-year financial plan,” a clever ploy to buy time with the occasional assurance of “we’re working on it.” Workers are thus held in check for three years, but eventually, and predictably, we find that “it” requires a new “three-year plan.”
Inanity Number 2: In the budget section of “Enduring Financial Principles” we read, “Invest in our TEAM.” And how will Marshall “invest”? Well, by “incentivizing team members.” Such “incentivizing” may prove difficult because Marshall employees can immediately see how empty this “investment” “principle” is by comparing their $1,350 pay raise with the $2,300 enjoyed by state employees, and the fact that School of Medicine personnel will not suffer the same meager pay raise as their main campus counterparts. It’s a “value” thing, as Murray Sperber explains in “Beer and Circus” that, “In America, since money measures the value of work, universities send clear signals with their pay scales.” The board sent the clear signal, and everybody got it! Board actions speak much louder than the vacuous “investing in our team” language.
Another purported “TEAM” investment is to “align employee compensation with market.” Tellingly, this same false hope was delivered in 2002 as a “campus compact” that would use “catch up funding” to compensate faculty “on a competitive level with peer institutions” (i.e., “align with market”) not later than fiscal year 2005. This “investment” reads like a line straight out of Les Misérables, “They sang about tomorrow, but tomorrow never came.”
Thus, the real, actionable, “enduring financial principle” is to forever keep those in the academic enterprise as far below peer compensation as possible, thus allowing the institution great leeway in redirecting tens of millions of doillars for “strategic visions” on various city throughfares, for athletics, for the hiring of innumerable consultants, and growing the administrative bureaucracy.
Inanity Number 3: The budget informs that Marshall will “continue to invest in athletics.” “Invest?” There’s no expected return on investment in athletics, so “subsidize” is the better word here. We are told that Marshall strives to a 50/50, meaning that 50% of the athletics budget is generated by athletics revenues and 50% by “customer” and taxpayer subsidies. That’s the “aspirational” “strive to.” The reality of today’s “striving to” yields a ratio of 36.8% revenue to 63.2% subsidy.
Andrew Zimbalist, a Smith College economist, once concluded (Chronicle of Higher Education, Jan. 30, 2015), “Every dollar going to intercollegiate athletics is a dollar lost to academics.” The Marshall budget anticipates an athletics subsidy of $22.2 million each year for the years 2025-27. That’s a lot of dollars “lost to academics.”
Jim Joy is a retired professor of biological sciences at Marshall University. He is a resident of Proctorville, Ohio.
