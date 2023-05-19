The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In Thomas Wolfe’s “The Bonfire of the Vanities”, one reads of ambition, overreach, and social class structure in New York City. In, “MU board approves budget, tuition changes” (The Herald-Dispatch, April 27), one’s reading is more like “The Bonfire of the Inanities.”

Inanity Number 1: The idea that a $27.2 million budget deficit will be overcome by introducing language like “Save-to-Serve culture,” “course correcting,” “shared governance accountability model,” “grounded in our enduring financial principles” seems a potholed “roadmap to financial sustainability” rather than a plan. Why? Well, in 2013 a deeply troubled budget was balanced by filling in “potholes” with the “enduring financial principle” of living within institutional means. Today, filling “potholes” is deferred by a “three-year financial plan,” a clever ploy to buy time with the occasional assurance of “we’re working on it.” Workers are thus held in check for three years, but eventually, and predictably, we find that “it” requires a new “three-year plan.”

Jim Joy is a retired professor of biological sciences at Marshall University. He is a resident of Proctorville, Ohio.

