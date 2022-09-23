The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tuesday morning I rode shotgun as my youngest son drove down 4th Avenue. He said it’s probably his favorite street in town given the variety of buildings and businesses along it. He added he would like to have seen what 4th Avenue was like in Huntington’s heyday.

He has said before he wonders what it would have been like as a teenager or a young adult in the late 1970s and into the 1980s. The music and movies were better, not to mention the cars, trucks and buses that were on the road. Clothes and hair were not so great, but no decade is perfect.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

