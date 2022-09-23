Tuesday morning I rode shotgun as my youngest son drove down 4th Avenue. He said it’s probably his favorite street in town given the variety of buildings and businesses along it. He added he would like to have seen what 4th Avenue was like in Huntington’s heyday.
He has said before he wonders what it would have been like as a teenager or a young adult in the late 1970s and into the 1980s. The music and movies were better, not to mention the cars, trucks and buses that were on the road. Clothes and hair were not so great, but no decade is perfect.
His mother is right. The young man was 50 years old when he was born, which is what my mother said about me.
Huntington was different in the 1970s and 1980s, I said. It had a different feel, a different vibe (to use an old term). I almost wish he could have seen downtown Huntington in those days.
I told him about Nick’s News and Card Shop — a real newsstand, both the old one where the library is now and its successor at the corner of 4th Avenue and 8th Street. The sidewalks of 4th Avenue were busy with pedestrians doing business by day and going to restaurants and movies by night. If only he could have had a burrito at Chili Willi’s or checked out the clientele of Bailey’s Cafeteria or met Jim Tweel at Jim’s.
The downtown and beyond were home to a number of locally owned and controlled banks and their back-office operations. Huntington was both a white-collar town and a blue-collar one that made glass bottles, chrome-plated steel automobile bumpers, covered hopper railroad cars, blue dyes and other tangible products.
Labor unions were in the twilight of their influence, but they were still around and let us know it every now and then when their members went on strike.
He would have seen similar sights in Ashland and Ironton, and in Portsmouth, Ohio, too.
The decline began in the 1970s and continued into the 1980s and 1990s. Here and elsewhere in the region, the good times didn’t end, but they withered bit by bit. Corporate consolidations shifted white-collar jobs out of the area. Changing markets led to the demise of hundreds of blue-collar jobs.
Because of those changes, Huntington, like many other smaller to mid-sized cities, is just not as relevant outside its immediate region as it once was. Locally, it’s still relevant. Nationally, not so much.
The challenge facing local government, the business community and the education and health complex is making the Tri-State relevant to a larger region again. Barring a large change in how things work, the three core cities aren’t likely to become manufacturing hubs again. But there could be another Paul G. Blazer here building a small operation that will eventually become a Fortune 500 company the way Ashland Oil was. He or she will need a reason to stay here, however. Create an environment conducive to growth, and growth will come.
4th Avenue is still an interesting place to walk, if less crowded. If things turn around, maybe my son will see his generation’s version of the street in its best of times.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
