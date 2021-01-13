Digital photography provides near-instant gratification, but it comes at a cost. This circles around to what happened at the U.S. Capitol last week. Please give me a few minutes to explain.
In the old days of film, we shot our roll of 12, 24 or 36 exposures on a roll (although I usually managed to squeeze one or two more on there), put it in an envelope and mailed it to a lab near Parkersburg. About a week later, the mailman would deliver the envelope with our photos and negatives inside. If I was impatient to see my pictures, I could drop them off at Huntington Photo Lab on 6th Avenue for same-day or next-day service. Or I could drop the film off at a pharmacy or a big box store.
The downside was that the prints I got back were what the camera saw -- good or bad. For really quick results I could use a Polaroid camera that had belonged to one of my relatives, but the image quality wasn’t good.
Fast forward to today’s digital world. I can snap the shutter until I fill the memory card if I want to. Later I put the card in my computer, upload the RAW file to Lightroom or Photoshop and begin processing the images. I can switch back and forth from color to black and white easily. I can crop the photo, remove unwanted tree branches and tweak the colors and contrast to make the image conform more to what I saw – or, sometimes, what I wanted to see. Sometimes the journalist in me feels guilty about some of those changes, so if I do extensive editing to alter reality, I let the viewer know.
Sometimes during the editing I use presets – packages of suggested changes that alter the image before I start working in it myself.
Some of these photos I post on my Facebook page for my friends to see. Some I put in a private Facebook album for family viewing only. A few go on Instagram or Flickr. And some I save for my own personal use later so that they are not stolen once they get on the internet. It depends on what I want to share with the world and what I want to keep to myself.
This process can take only an hour or two, depending on how close to home I was when I was doing the shooting. On a good day trip, such as up to Sistersville, West Virginia, or down to August, Kentucky, to ride the ferries, I come home with several hundred photos that I cull down to a couple of dozen, maybe. Processing that many can take a few days. And don’t ask how much taking all those pictures would have cost in the film days.
Last Wednesday, the same day as the Capitol breach, I sent some images to a lab I use to make good prints. There were nighttime photos of the Belle of Louisville steamboat, and there were many, many photos of my grandkids. With today’s technology, I could track when the lab printed them, when they were handed over to Fed Ex and where they were on the trip from the lab to Huntington. At times I was impatient. Then I found myself missing the days when I put film in the mail and forgetting about it until the mailman delivered it a week later.
Now to the Capitol: With the internet, talk radio and 24/7 cable news channels, it seems people expect instant analysis and opinion of major events. And like those media, we seldom take time to analyze what we hear and who we hear it from. Too often we yield to the urge to get our opinions out there without the filters of time and thought. We can’t wait to jump into the public debate, and I wonder if we take the time to edit our thoughts ourselves or use presets we get from others.
From what I see on YouTube, some photographers are going back to film. They prefer the look of film over digital, plus they like the tactile experience of handling the film and snapping a mechanical shutter. As for myself, I’m not yet ready to take that step. I’m too addicted to the speed and ease of digital photography, plus I’m not ready to invest in the equipment I would need for the change.
Toi bring the analogy to a conclusion, I myself would like to see news cycles slow down, but that’s not going to happen. It’s an impatient digital world we live in.