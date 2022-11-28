SIX LONG MONTHS: There are about six months between Memorial Day and Thanksgiving Day. The six months from Thanksgiving to Memorial Day seem a lot, lot longer than the other six. The presence of December, January and February have a lot to do with that.
PROPANE PRICES: People who use propane to heat their homes shouldn’t see much of a price difference this winter, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.
“Propane prices during the first month of the current winter heating season (October–March) are essentially unchanged compared with prices at the same time last winter,” the EIA reported earlier this month.
Propane is the primary home heating fuel in 5% of U.S. homes and tends to be more common in the Northeast and Midwest, according to the Census Bureau. At least 13% of homes in Vermont, New Hampshire, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Montana use propane as the primary heating fuel.
About 5% to 10% of homes in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky rely on propane as their primary heating fuel, according to the EIA.
GASOLINE PRICES: Meanwhile, gasoline prices continue to fall from their summer highs, and they are close to where they were about a year ago. That was when I snapped a photo of a sign in Ohio selling 87 octane gasoline for $3.109. You could find it in the Huntington area last week for slightly more than that.
It’s much better than paying $4.999 a gallon. Let’s drop the marketing gimmick and say $5.
For those who wonder about how state and federal taxes affect the pump price, people in all states pay the federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon, according to the American Petroleum Institute. West Virginia charges 35.7 cents per gallon in fuel taxes. Ohio charges 38.51 cents in state taxes. Kentucky charges 26 cents.
The total amount of fuel taxes consumers pay is more than what Marathon Petroleum said it earned in profit per gallon back when it owned the Speedway chain of convenience stores a few years ago.
The pump price of diesel fuel remains high, as my school bus enthusiast son and his friends can tell you.
RAIL WORK: Kanawha River Railroad and Norfolk Southern could receive $16.25 million from the federal government to rehabilitate sections of track between Cornelia, West Virginia and Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio Rail Development Commission agreed on Nov. 16 to sponsor the grant application.
The track is owned by Norfolk Southern and operated by KNWA, a subsidiary of Watco, a transportation and supply chain services company based in Pittsburg, Kansas. The project would result in the elimination of slow orders and the restoration of Class II track speeds (25 mph for freight trains) across the line. Work would include replacing rail and ties, surfacing work and bridge repair.
The line passes through Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam and Mason counties in West Virginia Gallia and Meigs counties in Ohio. The line includes the railroad bridge over the Ohio River at Point Pleasant, W.Va. Norfolk Southern idled the line about 10 years ago. Watco leased it and started KNWA shortly afterward.
Norfolk Southern would match the federal grant with $16.25 million of its own to make a $32.5 million project. Very little if any of the track work would be done in West Virginia, ORDC spokesperson Wende Jourdan said.
The grant would come from the Federal Railroad Administration Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) program. It was one of four applications the ORDC agreed to sponsor.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.