The time is nearing when hundreds of eighth graders in this area will make the jump to high school. Do schools still have eighth grade graduations? If so, and in the unlikely event someone like me were invited to give a motivational speech, here is some of the advice I would give those students:
There is a reason your high school requires you to take some of those classes. Yes, a lot of grownups say they can go days without using anything they were taught in algebra. They’re wrong. Algebra, geometry and even simple arithmetic teach problem solving through logical thinking.
Stretch yourself. Don’t be afraid to risk a four-point average if it means you learn something useful. Of the classes I took in high school, I was worst at shop, but I learned so much there. Knowing how to weld was not as important as learning the steps in using an arc welder and the reasons for them.
Take chances. Do something different. And keep it simple. If your English teacher tells you to write two or three paragraphs that describe something, look at the pencil that’s in your hands. In my case, it’s about 71/2 inches long, including the eraser, and a little more than one-quarter inch in diameter (yes, I measured). Most pencils I have used have a hexagonal body, but this one is round. It’s obviously fairly new because the eraser is intact. Did you know the metal thing that holds the eraser on the pencil has a name? Look it up. Describing an everyday object like a pencil will get you to thinking about things you had never thought about thinking about.
Read the Gettysburg Address and the Preamble to the Constitution. Or go online and listen to a respected actor recite them as you read along. Read the Bill of Rights. Read the Declaration of Independence. How can you understand the ideals of self-government if you haven’t read the documents that state them?
Ask questions. If the teacher tells you the Empire of Japan government attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, ask why.
Be yourself, but within limits. For one assignment in high school, my older son had to create and draw a propaganda poster similar to ones he might have seen in World War II. He got an A on it, but the teacher didn’t post it with the rest because it was a bit too graphic for public consumption. But the kid did get an A.
If you go to a small school instead of a bigger one, don’t let people tell you that you’re getting an inferior education. I went to a small country high school. When I went off to college, I was afraid I would start out far behind my peers from larger schools. I was wrong. I’d had good teachers who were dedicated to their jobs. Many of my deficiencies in college were because of my own poor choices in high school, and they had nothing to do with shop class. If some of my high school teachers were still alive, I’d look them up and apologize for not taking advantage of the opportunities they gave me.
Life is a learning process. Maybe you won’t remember much of what you were taught in high school, but the goal is learning how to learn. You get one chance at high school. Make it a good one.
And that’s my commencement speech, written in part to rehearse for what I want to tell someone I know who’s about to make the jump himself.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
