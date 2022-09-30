As my hair began its transition from blond to gray, I began to think more about end-of-life matters. Among them is the disposition of my body once I depart this vale of tears.
Having dealt with sharing the planning and expense of my mother’s funeral almost 30 years ago, there is a question of what I want versus what is best for my family. In my younger days some older adults would not consider cremation. It would be a sin, they said, because fire is the fate of the wicked in hell.
Embalming and burial in a casket seem like such a waste of money given what happens to an embalmed body a few years after burial. Embalming is necessary for a public viewing, but other than that it serves no purpose, from what I’ve read.
Recent news stories have told of how California now permits bodies to be composted. From nbcnews.com:
“The process, which is essentially the controlled decomposition of a human body by a funeral service provider, takes about two months. Processing a person’s remains creates 1-2 cubic yards of compost — enough to nearly fill the bed of a pickup truck, which can then be used in gardens or conservation projects.
“The California law is the latest example of how human composting is gaining political momentum and prompting some people to rethink customs surrounding death and the environmental impact of what could be their final decision on Earth.”
Am I ready to be composted and become food for a tree? No, thanks. With my luck the tree would blow over in a windstorm, be ground into chips and become mulch at a subdivision home in Rome Township. Disclaimer: I like Rome Township. One of my favorite places in the world is the park at the former Lock and Dam 27. If I must become a tree, let it be there.
Another problem with becoming a tree is if my grandchildren would be reluctant to cut me down for firewood when I became unsafe. If they weren’t it would be delayed cremation.
Putting aside these attempts at wry wit, the end of life is something we all must face despite our best attempts to avoid it. I myself am beginning to feel my years. I was never blessed with physical strength; I’ve never pulled a muscle because I’ve never had any. But I acknowledge that I can’t lift as much as I once did. I gave up climbing trees after I turned 60 when I realized getting down was a bigger problem than climbing up. Around that time one of my children forbade me from climbing on guardrail posts ever again to get better pictures of boats. My knees tell me I shouldn’t walk or climb on rocks anymore, but I still try. My heart and lungs have set limits of physical exertion. If only my mind would listen to my body more.
Burial does provide one benefit. Every now and then I visit the cemeteries where my parents, grandparents and great-grandparents are buried. I imagine what conversations I could have with them about their progeny.
End-of-life concerns are irrelevant to the young and strong. They’re not so trivial as we elders recognize that our own end draws near.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
