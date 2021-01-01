Christmas weekend brought the part of rural Cabell County where I live an unexpected and, from my point of view, an unwelcome surprise.
The day after the holiday, I was exploring the area to see how the snow had affected it when I saw three vultures in a tree beside a road. Vultures are common in the country, but these birds didn’t look right. On closer inspection — from afar, as vultures tend to be shy near humans — it was plain to see these weren’t turkey vultures. They were black vultures.
Seeing three was unusual. I had spotted a single black vulture in this area, usually near turkey vultures that were feeding, many times in the past decade or so. This was the first time I’d seen three at once here, although I have seen a flock of them at Maysville, Kentucky, and one photo of a flock at Gallipolis, Ohio.
As is common when I’m trying to get close to vultures, a pickup truck drove by and scared off the ones in the tree and, to my surprise, six or more over the hill feasting on a deer carcass. So that’s at least nine where there had been only one.
Since then I’ve seen a few turkey vultures flying overhead but no black vultures anywhere.
The thing about black vultures is that they’re nasty critters. Turkey vultures eat dead animals only. Black vultures are known to attack newborn livestock by pecking their eyes out, causing them to run in panic until they fall over from exhaustion. Then the vultures begin their meal. Black vultures are also known to peck away at rubber seals on cars, boats and large structures.
Black vultures have been extending their range toward this area, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise to see a flock of them here. That doesn’t mean we have to welcome them, though.
We have enough invasive species here.
And speaking of invasive species …
On Election Day, I made a quick trip to Gallipolis to get a closeup look at the steamboat Belle of Louisville, which was in a drydock for its five-year Coast Guard inspection and for repair work and painting below the water line. As I walked past the boat, I picked a zebra mussel off the hull. It was one of many. Later I apologized to the boat’s captain for stealing his property. He told me I was free to talk all the zebra mussels I wanted.
Zebra mussels made their way to the Ohio River in the early 1990s. They’re small. You can put one on a dime and still read the word “liberty.” The problem with zebra mussels is that they attach themselves to any solid surface and breed prolifically.
In 2019 I was at the Willow Island Locks and Dam above Parkersburg to do an article about repair work there. I saw a floating piece of equipment that’s normally under water, and it was covered with the things.
Zebra mussels were hyped as the next invasive species apocalypse. They were a problem for a while, but in this part of the Ohio River they’re more of a nuisance. Ducks and muskrats have taken a liking to them, but there aren’t enough ducks and muskrats to eradicate them.