Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.