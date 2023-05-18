The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For years I’ve been going to the park on the Ohio side of old Lock & Dam 27 near Proctorville, Ohio. I’ve looked at the old duplex houses on the site, and I’ve parked my vehicles in the parking area where the old dam’s powerhouse stood.

Last weekend, for the first time I noticed the sidewalk and steps leading down from the houses to the powerhouse area. I don’t know why I’d never noticed them before. They are close to the road, so I was probably focusing more on oncoming traffic, if any, than visually scanning the residence area. But last weekend I noticed the steps, and as usual it got me to wondering.

