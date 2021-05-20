Monday morning the two stacks at the former Philip Sporn Power Plant in Mason County, West Virginia, came down. In simultaneous explosions at their bases, the two stacks fell away from each other in a controlled demolition.
Sporn ceased producing electricity for the Appalachian Power Co. region in 2015. As with many older coal-fired plants using generating units that are small by modern standards, the plant’s owners couldn’t justify the cost of continually upgrading its pollution-control systems to meet ever-more-stringent regulations.
The power plant was built right to the edge of the Ohio River. One of my favorite river photos is one that I took on June 30, 1986, on a bright, clear morning at a spot across the river in Racine, Ohio. The combination of calm water, a blue sky, bright sunlight bouncing off the plant’s orange brick exterior all captured on Kodachrome slide film has been one of my favorites for going on 35 years now.
The last time I was in Racine was about a year ago. The spot where I had gotten that photo now had several trees blocking the view. In October 2016, I was able to get another memorable (to me, at least) photo of the plant near that spot. At that time, it was idle, but the Mountaineer Power Plant just down the river was operating. A Crounse Corp. towboat pushing 15 barges loaded with coal was heading downstream past Sporn and was coming up on Mountaineer. The imagery of that moment summed up much of what is going on in the power generation industry.
Sporn is one of several power plants in the Ohio Valley to have been retired in recent years because of a combination of many forces against coal-fired power. It’s one of several to have been demolished or be in the process of demolition. The Killen Power Station in Adams County, Ohio, and the Tanners Creek plant just below Cincinnati are two of them. The fate of others remains uncertain, including some still operating that are scheduled for retirement before the end of this decade.
I didn’t get to see the demolition of the Sporn stacks, just as I missed out in witnessing the demolition of the stack at the Big Sandy Power Plant near Louisa, Kentucky, a few years ago. People did record the Sporn event and post it on Facebook and YouTube, however.
We can expect a few demolitions similar to Sporn in either my lifetime or those of my children. Unless the power grid moves away from just-in-time fuel delivery (natural gas) or renewables tied to battery storage (Cabell County has a battery storage facility, by the way, but it’s not tied to storage for renewables), coal-fired plants are headed for extinction. Some people say good riddance. Some say this is a foolish policy.
When you think about it, these plants have played a large role in giving us the quality of life we’ve come to expect. Whether you love them or hate them, their passing should be noted. I’m doing my part, I hope.