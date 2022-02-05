I tried Wordle. It was OK, but it didn’t appeal to me.
Part of it could be the stubborn nonconformist side of my personality. Everyone is going crazy over Wordle, so I’m wary of it. I tried it for five games. My first attempt took me four tries to solve. The second one stumped me, then I finished them in four, three and four moves.
Way back in sixth or seventh grade, I read a couple of books about creating codes. Both books mentioned something they called the frequency table — letters arranged by how often they are used in the English language. It went something like ETAONRISHDLFMUGYP and so on. I’ve used the table to help solve the Cryptoquip puzzle in The Herald-Dispatch when the desire struck me, so I used it on Wordle. I arranged the first five letters to spell “atone” and went from there.
Other people have their tricks. Undoubtedly the creators of Wordle made the first few puzzles simple to get people hooked. I almost was, but then I figured I had enough hooks in me already, so I went back to an old staple: Minesweeper.
I was decent at Minesweeper in the 1990s. My top time on the expert level was 139 seconds, but I never came close to approaching that again. Now more than 25 years later, I’m hooked once more.
The problem with online puzzles is that I wonder who puts them on the internet. Are they a devious plot by parties unknown to plant spyware on every American computer? Maybe some are. Maybe some aren’t. I don’t know. But they are addicting.
Now we have Facebook, Google and all sorts of Big Tech attractions that know more about us than we do, and we can’t stay away from them.
We can still hold out, however. There are some things I refuse to buy on a card because I don’t want my use of them being tracked. It’s bad enough that if I wonder how much a vintage film camera costs that my web browsing is flooded with ads for that camera. If I ever need over-the-counter medication for a problem I’d rather not talk about, what would dominate my Facebook page every time I logged on?
Anonymity is probably a futile effort, though. Those video cameras at checkout counters undoubtedly are connected to facial recognition technology that link me to what I buy. That’s what a person in the business of Big Data told me a few years ago. When you walk in the door, a camera identifies you and starts spying on you.
As someone said, if you’re not paying for the product, you are the product.
When I’m in public — in a grocery store, in a park, walking on a sidewalk — I wonder how many cameras are watching me. The nice thing about spending so much time in my truck down by the river is that there are so few cameras tracking my every move. I think.
A long time ago I was told, “If you’re not totally confused, you don’t understand the situation.” In the internet age, that should probably be changed to, “If you’re not slightly suspicious of everything, you don’t understand the situation.”
Jim Ross is the development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch.