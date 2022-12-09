Soon the communities of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and Gallipolis, Ohio, will mark the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge collapse. The evening of Dec. 15, 1967, shortly before 6 p.m., a link in the chain that supported the weight of the 39-year-old bridge came apart. The bridge swayed and fell into the Ohio River.
The official death toll was 46.
A large commemoration of the disaster was conducted five years ago in Point Pleasant. A smaller one was conducted a few hours later in Gallipolis. Usually, 50th anniversaries of disasters are the last large-scale commemorations featuring people who were on the scene or who were involved in recovery efforts. Two people prominent at the 50th anniversary ceremony in Point Pleasant have since passed away. The 60th and 75th anniversaries might also be noted, but by then even fewer people from that night will remain to tell their stories.
Most journalists who covered the bridge collapse that night or the days that followed have also passed away. A few remain. Among them is Keith Kappes, a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch who was making his usual rounds in Ironton, Ohio, that night.
Kappes recalls that he heard about the disaster on a radio network Ohio county sheriffs had at that time. The evening of Dec. 15 he was working his beat and making a stop at the sheriff’s department in Ironton.
“I was walking through there routinely. I asked if anything was happening. He said, ‘It’s a slow day, really.’ About that time we heard someone screaming, hollering. The guy kept saying, ‘It’s gone. It’s gone. Oh my God, the bridge is gone.’ ” That was followed by another voice saying, “The Silver Bridge has fallen into the Ohio River.”
So Kappes called the newsroom in Huntington. He asked Managing Editor Don Mayne if he should head to Gallipolis, and Mayne told him to go.
“I was in my Volkswagen driving like a crazy man up Route 7 trying to get to Gallipolis,” Kappes said.
The trip takes about 90 minutes on a good day, but this was on a cold night in December. When Kappes arrived at the disaster site at Kanauga, Ohio, he found chaos.
“I got out of my car (and) stumbled down to the riverbank. I stumbled, tripped twice. It felt like there was a log laying on the ground. I looked down and it was the leg of a body of man who was lying under a chunk of concrete. I was told later it was a trucker,” Kappes said.
Kappes said he was on the scene for 24 hours. The day after the collapse — a Saturday — he went a temporary morgue at Kanauga. Each body had a toe tag identifying the victim. One was of a man he knew from his hometown in Carter County, Kentucky. The man had gone to prison for killing another man in a barroom brawl. He had been released and was working as a truck driver.
“I have often wondered was the guy I stepped on,” Kappes said.
Along the river bank Kappes saw eddies of water rushing past, some with wrapped Christmas presents floating in them.
“A happy occasion had turned into an incredibly tragic occasion,” he said.
Kappes said his coverage of the disaster caught the attention of the Associated Press in Columbus, Ohio, and he was offered a job there. His career later brought him back to Eastern Kentucky, where he became a vice president for Morehead State University, where he retired in 2008.
But retirement never took.
“My kids say I’ve failed retirement three times,” he said.
Kappes was publisher of the now defunct Morehead News Group from 2010 to 2016. Today he is a part-time communications consultant for Maysville Community and Technical College. His current assignment is overseeing the expansion of the MCTC Alumni Association. He is based at the college’s Rowan Campus in Morehead.
After retiring from full-time employment, he continued to write news and feature articles, editorials, and a personal column for the group’s three newspapers — the Morehead News, Grayson Journal-Enquirer and Olive Hill Times.
I’ve talked with many people who were on the scene that night and in the days after. Some were on the West Virginia side of the river; some were on the Ohio side. Kappes’ voice is among the last of those.
Ceremonies to remember events such as the Silver Bridge collapse serve to keep those stories alive so the people involved in them won’t be forgotten.