The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Soon the communities of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and Gallipolis, Ohio, will mark the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge collapse. The evening of Dec. 15, 1967, shortly before 6 p.m., a link in the chain that supported the weight of the 39-year-old bridge came apart. The bridge swayed and fell into the Ohio River.

The official death toll was 46.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. He has written about and photographed the Ohio River for nearly 50 years. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you