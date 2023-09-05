The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CABOOSES: Remember cabooses? Those little cars at the end of a freight train usually manned by one or two people? The things you see rarely now except in parks or other public places where people can indulge in a little nostalgia?

Their use was required by federal law until the early 1980s. They had cupolas on the roof or bay windows on the side so conductors could watch the train for shifting loads or smoke from overheated axles. Some had sleeping quarters and food preparation areas.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you