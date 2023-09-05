CABOOSES: Remember cabooses? Those little cars at the end of a freight train usually manned by one or two people? The things you see rarely now except in parks or other public places where people can indulge in a little nostalgia?
Their use was required by federal law until the early 1980s. They had cupolas on the roof or bay windows on the side so conductors could watch the train for shifting loads or smoke from overheated axles. Some had sleeping quarters and food preparation areas.
When I was a student at Ohio University, Chessie System trains came through campus several times a day. Each had a caboose on the end, and sometimes we saw a conductor sitting at the window watching the town roll by. Rarely did they look happy to see us looking up at them.
From what I’ve read you will see some at certain factories handling hazardous materials. The ICL-IP America plant along W.Va. 2 in Mason County has one.
As with so many other things, technology made the need for a person at the rear of the train unnecessary. Trackside detectors are supposed to notify railroads of problems with cars so trains can be stopped and accidents avoided. As railroads were looking for ways to cut personnel costs anyway, cabooses were eliminated. Now you see an end-of-train device attached to the last car of a train.
Recently we received a letter from Dante Medon of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. He raised the question of whether trains need a person at the rear for safety reasons.
“It’s very obvious that defect detectors are not effective nor reliable,” Medon wrote. “If they were, Norfolk Southern would not have experienced 6 derailments alone this year, including the massive derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. That’s why I started this petition (https://www.change.org/BringCaboosesBack) to make cabooses mandatory again like they were before 1983. I welcome you to sign and share this petition to prevent further disasters. And, for that matter, to keep trains running.”
Viable plan or pie-in-the-sky dream? There don’t seem to be many if any articles online indicating any significant demand for the return of cabooses. Yet. But Medon’s petition does allow people of a certain age to recall memories of how things were when we were young.
WIND: Last week, the Associated Press reported that Orsted, a global wind energy developer, had delayed the completion of its first offshore wind farm in New Jersey from next year until 2026.
“The Danish company said Wednesday that’s due to supply chain issues, higher interest rates, and a failure so far to garner enough tax credits from the federal government,” the AP reported.
Two of those three problems are things we regular people can relate to. It seems store shelves aren’t as full as they once were, and higher interest rates do the automobile and housing industries no favors.
Earlier this year, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law allowing Orsted to keep federal tax credits it otherwise would have been required to pass along to ratepayers. The governor said he acted to protect jobs the offshore wind industry will create. But Orsted says the project must be reconfigured because it is not financially viable in its present form.
Orsted’s other offshore wind projects in Rhode Island and New York remain on schedule.
“Orsted said it has already invested $4 billion in its U.S. wind energy portfolio, which factored into its decision, at least for now, to stick with its proposed projects. The company plans to make a ‘final investment decision’ on whether or not to go forward with U.S. projects, including one in New Jersey, by the end of this year or early next year,” the AP reported.
So either Orsted wants incentives or offshore wind might not be as viable as hoped. Or both.
SUMMER: With Labor Day behind us, summer is unofficially over. I prefer summer to fall, so I will hang on to it until the equinox at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 23.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
