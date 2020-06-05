Wednesday evening I was suffering from information overload. I had spent too much of my work day staring at a computer screen while processing business news and opinion columns.
The only thing to do was to shut out the world and its cacophony of voices, so I shut down all my devices except for my phone. I went into the woods near my house and explored the forest floor. I examined the vein structure of leaves as the setting sun shone through them. I listened to birds issue their mating calls or mark their territories.
Off to the west was a V-shaped break in the tree line. The sun was setting at the point of the V, so I got about 20 seconds of video with a starburst effect and a few birds chirping.
Back at the house, I found myself reliving the way I spent my evenings in the pre-internet days. Unplugging brought relief.
There’s a lot of information on the internet. A lot of opinion. A lot of chest thumping. A lot of bullying, braying and barking. Anger rules. A lot of people talk at each other instead of to each other. In times like these, misinformation and disinformation rule. You never if know what you see is real or has been altered or falsified to push an agenda.
Everything felt better until I realized this was how we lived before the internet took over. But that thought went away quickly when I realized I needed to enjoy these moments rather than be consumed by them.
n n n
Can we let the little kids play now?
As of Thursday morning, the playgrounds at Ritter Park and Harris Riverfront Park were marked off with yellow tape — the same yellow tape that’s kept children away since the novel coronavirus restrictions were put in place weeks ago.
But now restaurants are opening back up. People are sharing keypads to punch in their debit card PINs. We share kiosks at food places, and we use the same gasoline pump handles. People routinely ignore recommendations for social distancing.
At the playground, kids mingle and play with one another regardless of race, class or gender. So when do they get to go down slides and play on swings and show us how to get along?
n n n
A few weeks ago I made a trip over to Lawrence County, Ohio, to photograph something. It was early evening, when there was plenty of daylight but you know darkness was coming.
Who was on the road but maybe six kids. Outside. Riding bicycles. I wanted to cheer.
Kids of my generation spent most of their summers (and winters) outdoors. Riding bicycles was a big thing. Now about the only people you see riding bicycles are adults. You have the folks who are really into it on their road bikes with their helmets and brightly colored outfits. And you have the older guys in t-shirts and blue jeans on 20-inch models.
Other than the little kids you see at the park learning how to ride without training wheels, bicycling in these parts appears to be an adult activity.
Something happened along the way, and kids have lost something special.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email is jross@hdmediallc.com.