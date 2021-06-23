My old college newspaper is in danger of going out of business. These student journalists are becoming acquainted with the troubles those of us in the private sector media face every day,
In my junior and senior years at Ohio University, I spent many days and nights at The Post. We were a student newspaper that relied on both student fees and ad sales to keep us in business. Every weekday morning, bundles of The Post were dropped off at every classroom and office building on campus, and more often than not they were gone soon.
We weren’t there because we needed class credit; there was no credit for working at The Post. We did it for the small paychecks, the joy of learning by doing and the friendships we made in that newsroom.
One of my fellow reporters had a class where he had to write a paper about a cult. He chose The Post because in many ways our newsroom culture shared many of the indicators his instructor gave for identifying a cult. The paper got an A.
My first experience with The Post was in my sophomore year when our dorm had a cookout. The next morning was a big photo on Page One with a streaker in all his glory running past yours truly.
My beat in my senior year was the Athens County Board of Commissioners. Every week I was there at the meetings listening to the same things that county commissions in every county I’ve covered talk about: roads, sewers, law enforcement, public health, how to pay for this, how to pay for that … on and on. It was an education in local government my professors couldn’t provide, and it was good preparation for the next decade and a half covering counties in southern Ohio for The Herald-Dispatch.
According to the Athens News, The Post is in trouble. Its one full-time university employee who oversees ad sales is at risk of losing her job now that the source of funding for her salary is ending. The Athens News quoted an associate professor of journalism as saying should the position be terminated, The Post would likely be unable to afford a print edition and the upkeep of its website. Its 30 paid student journalists would no longer receive salaries, and it would likely have to give up its newsroom on campus.
Since my days at The Post, the newspaper industry has contracted to the point too many papers have gone extinct or barely get by. I could probably give you a dozen explanations for this. Some were out of the newspapers’ control, but some troubles were self-inflicted. The student journalists at Ohio University are going through what we old pros have experienced for a decade or more. It’s an education they need before they begin their full-time careers.
I hope The Post survives. It’s always a shame to lose a good newspaper, and in my days there The Post was an excellent newspaper. Many of my coworkers there went on to work for national publications and wire services while I stayed in this area to be near family.
Student media can be an important part of student life if it’s done well by talented and skilled people who don’t have to satisfy the egos of university administration. Whether we’re talking about The Post at Ohio, the Parthenon at Marshall University or the Daily Athenaeum at West Virginia University, they all need support so their readers can make informed decisions about important matters in their daily lives — just us we old pros strive to do.