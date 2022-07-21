In the part of Ohio where I grew up, about two-thirds of people who lived in the country had barns. Kids like me spent a lot of time in them.
Barns were places to work – getting the cows in, feeding them, maybe milking them, putting up hay, hanging tobacco. They were places to store tobacco sticks and tomato stakes, and they were excellent places for boys to play.
Barns also were something handed down from generation to generation. Families relied on barns their grandparents built.
Barns are disappearing. Fewer people raise tobacco or hay, and very few have cattle. So as barns age or fall apart, they aren’t replaced. But there are plenty of barns out there to look at and wonder what has happened in them over the decades.
Corn cribs are almost extinct. They were built up off the ground to help keep critters out, and they had an opening in the front so you could toss corn into the crib from your truck. We kids played on those piles of hard field corn that slid out from under you as you climbed on them.
And pig pens, too. In the 1960s and ’70s, it was common for rural families to have a pen where they raised a few hogs for slaughter. It’s been years since I’ve seen a real old-fashioned pig pen still in use.
If your family raised tobacco, you probably had a tie house – a small building with shelves along the wall at waist height so you could strip, sort and tie tobacco leaves into hands. Each hand was about the size of a half-dollar (remember those?). After the hands were tied, they were put on sticks so they could be loaded onto a truck and taken to the warehouse in Huntington to be auctioned.
And fruit trees. The first house I lived in must have been built by someone who sold fruit by the bushel. It had apple trees, pear trees and plum trees. The next house had a couple of cherry trees in the front yard, but we rarely harvested any because birds always got to them first. In my teen years, we had an apple tree that produced the yellow transparent variety. I preferred them when they were green, hard and sour. They tasted best when eaten in the tree.
And gardens. Families grew a good part of the food they ate. My father grew enough tomatoes, corn, beans and cucumbers to bring to Huntington to sell at the farmers market where the Mountain Health Arena stands now. After he died, my mother kept on growing those vegetables plus peppers, lettuce, cabbage, strawberries and whatever else the family ate. Every year she bought an almanac so she could plant by the signs. Her thumb was as green as anyone I knew.
As for me, I was too preoccupied with my own interests to ask her to teach me how she did it.
In 1987 I brought her to Huntington one Sunday afternoon so she could see the Ohio River exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art. As we came down Ohio 7, I told her I was taking a slightly different route on a road called Beulah Lane.
“I know Beulah Lane,” she said. “There are a lot of apple orchards there.”
Maybe in her day, but by then the apple orchards had been replaced by subdivisions where people escaped the city by rebuilding it in the country.
Most of the old country life is gone, the way downtowns no longer teem with shoppers on Saturday morning. Times change. Sometimes for the better, but not always.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
