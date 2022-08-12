For several months now, I’ve referred to COVID-19 as endemic instead of as a pandemic. A pandemic comes and goes. An endemic is with us for a long time, always in the background, always ready to flare up to remind us it’s never going away.
This week has brought that point home, literally. First my wife showed symptoms of COVID and tested positive. Three days later, I did.
It’s not like I’m in the population that’s most vulnerable to COVID-19. Sure, my hair is as much gray as it is blond, and in the past couple of years I’ve put on some weight, but I don’t consider myself obese. I don’t have diabetes, respiratory problems or other co-morbidities usually associated with trips to the ICU.
So for a week at least I’m staying out of The Herald-Dispatch newsroom and working from home when I have the strength to do so and when the power is not off. The earliest I’ll show up for work in person will be the middle of next week.
The minimum one-week requirement to stay home reminds me of my elementary school years in the 1960s. When I came down with measles, mumps or chicken pox — all of us kids did — my parents kept me home for a week. Getting those diseases was part of being a country kid in those days. It wasn’t a question of if; it was a question of when.
And so it is with COVID-19. We can figure we’re all going to be exposed somehow, and sooner or later we’re all going to show symptoms of some sort. Vaccinations may help, and they may reduce the severity of symptoms. But all of us adults can expect to face those days when the headaches, fatigue, fever and other flu-like symptoms appear.
We’ve moved past the days when people with COVID-19 were expected to act like Old Testament lepers — standing outside the camp and shouting “Unclean! Unclean!” to prevent others from approaching us. But there is wisdom in continuing to treat COVID as always with us. Social distancing can help, but we can’t shut down the nation every time the disease reminds us it hasn’t gone away.
And I’m not going to stop living my life because of COVID. As best as she knows, my wife caught it from a friend. We didn’t catch it from being in groups last week as we visited caves and other attractions in the Bowling Green, Kentucky, area. We took our 9-year-old granddaughter to Mammoth Cave, Lost River Cave and Onyx Cave to give her a look at different types of caves. Our girl enjoyed them all, with Mammoth Cave being her favorite.
She was too young to understand the history of Mammoth Cave, but taking a two-hour walking tour that included some steep climbs and some narrow passages gave her some appreciation of the wonders of nature near home. The Lost River Cave tour involved a boat ride on an underground river. The tour wasn’t sold out, so there was some room on the boat to spread out. The low ceiling in one place meant we had to bend over and get up close with our neighbor, but it was worth the inconvenience.
Was that trip worth the risk of COVID-19? Considering what it meant to our granddaughter, yes, it was. It was one of the many risk assessments we make every day.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
