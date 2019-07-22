What ever happened to customer service? Two recent episodes have me asking that question.
First, I had a tire that was losing air. Every morning, I would find it 10 psi lower than the night before, so I had to stop at a convenience store to fill it up. This was back in May.
The people at the chain store where I bought my tires said they were booked solid with people getting their cars ready for vacation, so I would have to wait three or four hours for them to look at my tire. Too long, I thought, so I left.
This place had been good to me before, so I decided to be patient.
Three or four weeks later, after continually hearing they were too busy to look at my tire, I decided to wait the four hours. After three hours, they called to say they examined the tire and could find nothing wrong with it.
That night, it lost another 12 to 15 psi of pressure. So I called Tireland in the West End of Huntington. They said to bring it on down. Which I did. They found a nail and plugged the tire. I was in and out in 15 minutes, and they charged me all of $7. It makes me wonder if the chain store in Barboursville actually looked at my tire or just blew me off. Needless to say, that chain won't see any of my money for a while.
The second has to do with my internet service at home. It went out on July 3. I called my carrier, and all I got was a recording saying they were aware of an outage in my area. After a weekend of that, I called the carrier's billing department and told them I wasn't paying my bill until they restored my service. The guy there said if I didn't pay my bill, they would cut off my service.
What, I asked. I'm not getting service now, so you will punish me for nonpayment by not providing me service, I asked. He didn't have an answer. But he explained there was an area-wide outage and they had brought in workers from outside, so it should be repaired soon.
A few days later, I called the billing folks again, and another young man offered to contact tech support for me. After a few minutes on hold, he was back on the line telling me he couldn't get through to them, either.
Finally, on a Friday evening, I got through. After 59 minutes and 40 seconds, the tech guy determined the problem was in my modem and he would send a technician to my house to check things out 12 days later.
Two days after that, I had a conversation on this carrier's Facebook page with a customer support rep named Christopher. He told me he would expedite my repair ticket.
"We were unable to escalate this due to an escalation freeze in your area due to severe conditions or weather affecting various service levels in and around the area," he replied a few minutes later. I wrote to tell him we hadn't had a severe storm in this area in 11 days, but thank you for your time.
When Jeff Bezos founded Amazon, his motto was "Customers rule." Everything was built around giving the customer fast, efficient and pleasant service.
The one problem I had with something I ordered from Amazon — an out-of-print book that no local store carried — was resolved satisfactorily in a few minutes. There was none of this "wait three weeks and we might get to you" foolishness.
The two big companies I was dealing with either dodged my calls or they outright lied to me. With one I have the choice of going elsewhere. With the other I don't. Where there's competition, customers should rule. Where there's not, it seems they don't.
Jim Ross is Opinion Page editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email is jross@hdmediallc.com.