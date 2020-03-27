Here’s an unforeseen side-effect of the coronavirus outbreak: People on death row are asking that their executions be delayed because of the disease.
It’s not that the condemned prisoners are worried about their own health. Instead, their lawyers say executions require the gatherings of a large number of people, which the governments that seek to put the prisoners to death are discouraging for health reasons.
Also, investigators trying to clear the prisoners at the last minute cannot seek out and interview people during times when such contact is discouraged, according to an article on The Wall Street Journal’s website.
There’s a bit of irony in using a disease outbreak to prolong the life of a convicted murderer. It reminded me of a visit to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility at Lucasville, Ohio, in the 1980s.
I was sent there to do an article about how the electric chair had been retired. The warden took a photographer and me into the room where “Old Sparky” sat unused. He offered to let me sit in it. For some reason I declined. As he talked to us, he said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had once forbidden the use of the chair because someone could accidentally receive a fatal electric shock.
Not necessarily the prisoner. The person hooking it up.
True or not true? I don’t know, but it was an interesting story.
n n n
I have two granddaughters. The older one is 7. Since she could walk, we’ve spent many good times at park playgrounds in the Tri-State area.
She gives the parks their own names based on an identifying feature. The park in Altizer is the Airplane Park because of the mockup of the plane Chuck Yeager flew. Ritter Park is the Green Park because of the dominant color of the playground equipment there.
Our favorite has been the Blue Park, which is what she calls Riverfront Park because of the playground’s color scheme. It saddened me the other day to stop by there after work. The playground equipment was closed off because of the coronavirus outbreak.
One thing people want right now is a return to normalcy. All three of my children have been laid off from their jobs because of the outbreak. They want to work. The governor has said he hopes schools can reopen in April. My first reaction was, why? Unless the school year is extended into June, what would four weeks of classes accomplish?
I realized later it would mean, among other things, the world was closer to being normal again.
n n n
On another note, attempting to evade law enforcement by jumping into the Ohio River rarely ends well. That point was made again this week.
Tuesday evening, Cabell County sheriff deputies were called to Frontage Road near the Mason County community of Glenwood after reports of a man taking items from a burned-down residence. According to deputies, the man rammed his car into a sheriff’s department vehicle, then he drove into the river and began floating downstream on a log.
He was recovered from the river, unconscious, about three miles downstream.
The river is cold this time of year, and hypothermia sets in easily. Even in warm weather, trying to escape from the law by jumping into the river is a bad idea. Too many people have drowned that way.
Running from the law is a bad idea to begin with. Swimming from the law in the Ohio is even worse.