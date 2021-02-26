The Census Bureau says COVID-19 is slowing down its release of data from the 2020 census. Instead of releasing data a bit at a time throughout 2021, it’s going to do a huge data dump later in the year. That could cause problems.
In the previous two censuses of the internet era — 2000 and 2010 — the Census Bureau released data gradually. Before the end of the year of the census itself, the bureau released a file showing the total state population and, based on its formula, how many seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that state would have in the next election.
County-level data came a few weeks after that, and then cities, villages, other subdivisions and certain populous unincorporated areas known as census-designated places. This dataset included block-level data that allowed counties to determine boundaries of voting precincts. All this was done early in the year — well before July 1.
This was an orderly process that gave states and counties time to analyze data before they needed to set new district boundaries for the 2002 and 2012 elections. Releasing the state totals in December gave states time to appeal their number of House seats.
This year, redistricting could be a rush job with all the consequences that come with it.
The bureau announced on Feb. 12 that it will deliver redistricting data to states by Sept. 30, which is six months later than its original target date of March 31. That’s all data, from state level to block level: data by race, ethnicity (Hispanic or Latino origin), voting age, housing occupancy status and group quarters population. Where West Virginia is concerned, this is the information the Legislature will need to draw district boundaries for two (probably) members of the House of Representatives, 100 members of the House of Delegates and 34 members of the State Senate.
In West Virginia, candidates need to file for the May primary election in a short window from mid- to late January. If the Legislature doesn’t receive the census data until the end of September, that doesn’t give the Legislature much time to draw district boundaries, and prospective candidates won’t have much time to decide whether to run based on which district they live in.
Is COVID-19 the real reason for the delay in releasing the data, or is there some nefarious political agenda behind it? Let the conspiracy theories commence.
The redistricting process is important because it affects the outcome of elections for a decade. If your side is in control of the redistricting process, it’s because elections have consequences. If your side isn’t in control, it’s gerrymandering and therefore unfair and probably requires a lawsuit or two to overturn or slow down.
Maybe the Census Bureau will release the data before Sept. 30. Either way, for better or worse, the timing of the data release could play a role in determining who runs for office in 2022.