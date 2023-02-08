One of many internet memes that went around last week was that people in China receiving data from their spy balloon that crossed the United States were surprised at the number of Dollar General stores we have.
For the record, according to one website I checked, there were 18,744 Dollar General stores in the continental United States as of Jan. 1, 2023. The Dollar General website doesn’t give an exact number. It says “18,800+ in 47 states.”
To which I thought, that’s all?
Those stores are everywhere. If you drive north on W.Va. 2 from Huntington to Point Pleasant, you will pass at least three once you leave Huntington city limits. That’s three in a distance of less than 40 miles. It’s the same if you take Ohio 7 from Proctorville to Gallipolis — at least three stores in a span of about 40 miles.
Family Dollar is Dollar General’s main competitor, but it hasn’t opened nearly as many stores in this area.
Jokes about Dollar General are common, but there’s a reason the company is expanding the way it has: It’s filling an unmet need. People in rural areas need a place to buy a few groceries or other items without having to drive long distances.
Many of those communities once had locally owned general stores. Athalia, Ohio, had Paul Pancake’s store just north of town. Crown City, Ohio, had a Fulks’ general store and then a supermarket. Both were gone when Dollar General moved in.
The old general stores met a need, but their time has passed. Easy access to transportation to superstores in town put the small family-owned stores out of business. Those stores put the neighborhood grocery in town out of business, too.
The grocery business consolidated and contracted. Fewer companies and fewer but bigger stores clustered in areas that were far apart.
People also wanted a store where they didn’t have to walk a quarter of a mile from their car to the dairy case. Seriously. If you have the patience, park in the middle of a chain superstore lot and count your steps to the front door. It’s more than you might think. Then you have to walk to the back of the store to get your milk. The dairy section is in the back for a reason, right?
People don’t always want to walk that far, and they want something bigger than a convenience store.
Sooner or later someone would notice that people, whether in town or in the country, want a store near them. Dollar General and Family Dollar did just that and moved in.
One thing I look for when I drive along a road such as W.Va. 10 in Lincoln County or U.S. 52 between Portsmouth and Cincinnati are buildings where those old stores once were community centers. If I see one still in business, such as near Friendship or Utopia, Ohio, I’ll stop in for a look around. But I’m more likely to see that big yellow sign.
Business abhors a vacuum. But things change. Maybe the time will come when local merchants will thrive again and people will support them instead of chain stores. If there is a demand and if entrepreneurs have the resources, it can be done.
For now, large companies are best able to fill that market niche, and they are. As for the future, you never know.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
