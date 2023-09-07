It won’t be long until the Frank “Gunner” Gatski Bridge, better known as the East End bridge or the 31st Street bridge, will have been in service longer than the ill-fated Silver Bridge.
The Silver Bridge was in service from May 30, 1928, until it fell into the Ohio River on Dec. 15, 1967. That was its 14,444th day of service, not counting days it might have been closed for maintenance or other reasons.
The East End bridge opened to traffic on Aug. 8, 1985. It will mark its 14,444th day of service on or about Feb. 22, 2025. For those of us who were around when the Silver Bridge fell and when East End bridge opened, the date will be a reminder of how time flies. The average person in this region has no memory of the traffic jams on Ohio 7 or in downtown Huntington that we old coots endured before the bridge opened.
The Silver Bridge’s replacement, the Silver Memorial Bridge, already has been in service longer than the old bridge was. The new bridge is 53 years old; the old bridge didn’t make it to 40.
Huntington’s Nick J. Rahall II Bridge, also known as the West 17th Street bridge, opened in 1968, so it, too, has already passed the Silver Bridge’s service time.
While we’re talking about bridges, it had been obvious for years that the paint on the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in downtown Huntington had faded, but that was so much more obvious this summer when Ohio end had been painted a new dark green, the center section was cocooned for painting and the faded paint on the West Virginia end was visible. Now that the first two sections are painted, with only the Huntington end to go, the bridge is looking a lot better.
It makes for an interesting drive, in terms of sights and sounds, to drive through the cocooned section, but some of us look forward to the work being finished and the painting equipment removed so people can walk across it again legally.
The bridge’s sidewalk is the best we have in this part of the Ohio River. Most of the modern bridges are built without sidewalks. They’re made for vehicle traffic, not pedestrians. The Bridge of Honor connecting Pomeroy, Ohio, and Mason, West Virginia, has a nice sidewalk, as does the Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge at St. Marys, West Virginia. There are a couple of bridges in Cincinnati that are pedestrian-friendly even if you don’t count the former railroad bridge that goes by the nickname of the Purple People Bridge.
An old railroad bridge at Louisville has been repurposed into a pedestrian bridge known as the Big Four Bridge. Crossing it is on my bucket list. It’s unlikely the Cairo Ohio River Bridge within sight of the mouth of the Ohio River will be replaced in my lifetime. The bridge doesn’t have a sidewalk. It’s narrow enough as it is for vehicle traffic (about 20 feet). A sidewalk on either side would have provided magnificent views of barge traffic, river scenery and sunrises and sunsets.
The Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge at downtown Maysville, Kentucky, has a sidewalk, but it’s of the 1920s variety where the sidewalk is narrow, only a few inches above the roadway and has no barrier separating traffic from pedestrians. The bridge opened in or about 1931. Its designers wanted a wide center span over the middle of the river — the widest above Cincinnati at that time — so they built a suspension bridge similar to the Golden Gate Bridge. Walking on the bridge is an interesting experience if only to study the different parts that were used in assembling it.
It’s too bad the East End bridge doesn’t have a sidewalk.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.