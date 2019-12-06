In 1988, Michael Thomas was thinking about how Hal Greer Boulevard and Fairfield West once were home to a number of businesses owned by African Americans. That was back in a time when many businesses in town were whites-only. Huntington’s black population had to have its own entrepreneurial spirit, he said.
Thomas wanted to bring that spirit back to 8th Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard. This week, he wanted the neighborhood to know he’s given up on that dream after 31 years.
He wrote about his change of heart in a letter to The Herald-Dispatch. Thomas’ letter is printed below in Voice of the People. As he delivered the letter, he and I sat in my office and talked about what happened.
“I did what I could do for 30 years, and it’s time for me to move on,” Thomas said. “It’s with mixed emotions that I’m leaving, but it’s time for me to go.”
In 1988, Thomas was 43 years old and had recently returned to Huntington after living in other cities for 12 years working for Allied-Signal Corp. He noticed that a number of black-owned businesses had disappeared during his absence and had not been replaced.
He decided the neighborhood needed investment, so he bought buildings along 8th Avenue at Hal Greer and began the process himself. His first venture was Cafe on the Block, 1616 8th Ave., which sold ribs, collard greens and chitterlings in addition to wings and hamburgers. That business went out and was replaced with a bar called Poppy’s, but it, too, floundered after a while.
During all this, there was little investment by minority-owned businesses in the neighborhood, he said.
So he put Poppy’s up for sale.
“During the whole time I had that building and property up for sale, there was no minority interest,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he signed papers last month to sell the property to U-Haul, which he says will demolish his building and replace it with storage units.
During our conversation, we talked about how Thomas remembers the neighborhood in the days of segregation. Black businesses thrived because black people weren’t allowed in a lot of white-owned businesses in town, Thomas said. When desegregation happened, Huntington’s black population was happy to spend money at white-owned businesses, “but there was no reciprocal trade agreement,” he said.
Thomas said there are few remaining African American entrepreneurs left in Fairfield West. We chatted some about how today’s would-be entrepreneurs find there are more barriers to entry than what their grandparents might have encountered. When Speedway and Dollar General are in every neighborhood and when it takes a million dollars to start a convenience store, things can get tough for a would-be entrepreneur.
Even if a person wanted to start a business in the Hal Greer corridor now, finding a location could be tough. Cabell Huntington Hospital and Marshall University are taking over the area. They’ve been buying up land for medical offices, classroom buildings and student housing. A lot of people, though, will see that as an improvement over the way the street was a decade or two ago, when some of the side streets were the Tri-State’s one-stop shop for illegal drugs.
“One of my biggest disappointments would be after all these years that there isn’t a significant minority interest along the 8th Avenue and Hal Greer corridors,” Thomas said.
Thomas isn’t giving up on Huntington totally, though. He still has the franchise for the Tudor’s on 20th Street.