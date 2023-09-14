The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Census Bureau website once was a wonderful place where number fans like me could easily pull up information we found useful. In recent years, though, the bureau’s website has been improved so many times that I can barely use it now, so I’ve mostly forgotten about it.

In my mail at home last week came a notice that my household had been selected to participate in the American Community Survey, a collection of data that is used by government officials to divvy up pork. “Your response to this survey is required by law,” the letter said. Great. In the 2020 census my household had been selected to participate in what was then known as the long form. It asked so many questions about income, utility bills and such that about two-thirds of the way through I just gave up.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

