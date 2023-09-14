The Census Bureau website once was a wonderful place where number fans like me could easily pull up information we found useful. In recent years, though, the bureau’s website has been improved so many times that I can barely use it now, so I’ve mostly forgotten about it.
In my mail at home last week came a notice that my household had been selected to participate in the American Community Survey, a collection of data that is used by government officials to divvy up pork. “Your response to this survey is required by law,” the letter said. Great. In the 2020 census my household had been selected to participate in what was then known as the long form. It asked so many questions about income, utility bills and such that about two-thirds of the way through I just gave up.
The ACS replaced the long form. I didn’t know what grief the Census Bureau would give me if I ignored them, so I went online to do my duty as an American citizen.
When it wanted my date of birth, the scroll-down options went all the way to 1897. I would like to meet the person who chose that one.
It asked for my national origin. My ancestors have been in this country so long that we’ve forgotten where we came from. Based on our attitudes and sense of humor, I would say either Scotland or Wales, but that’s only a guess. When I’m asked for my national origin, I just say “American,” because that’s what I am.
It asked if I worked for a for-profit corporation. Well, this is the newspaper business, so it sort of depends on who you ask. (Just kidding, boss.)
Beyond the ironic and sarcastic, the process got aggravating when it began questions that I wanted to answer with “None of your business.” The Census Bureau wants to know if I own my home, what my monthly mortgage payment is, how much I spend a year on insurance … and then I took a break because there were a lot of questions that I didn’t have answers to right away. And I’d already spent longer than I thought necessary.
Really, the Census Bureau has no need to ask me these questions. It could save itself a lot of time and money if it would just ask marketing researchers and data miners for this information. Someone somewhere has all that information on a computer in a data center. Those folks know more about me than I do, so ask them. Seriously.
The IRS knows how much money I made last year. The Census Bureau could just ask the folks there for that info. The IRS keeps it confidential? The Census Bureau says it does, too, so what’s the problem?
I’m surprised it didn’t ask how much cash I tend to carry on me (none of their business) or how what I pay for in cash so it’s harder for data miners to track (again, none of their business).
The whole thing is a waste of time. I would say many if not most people who answer these questions make reasonable guesses as to the answers. And I just realized I made a mistake early that I need to go back and correct. I’ll probably log back on this weekend to finish it up with the most educated guesses I can provide.
These offices have tons of people who can access this information from other sources faster than I can provide it. This American Community Survey is another way for the bureaucracy to hassle people like me and you.
Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.
