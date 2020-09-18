The time may have come for Gov. Jim Justice to throw away his color-coded maps.
The maps and his administration’s attempts to minimize damage from COVID-19 have resulted in a web of confusion and contradictions that defy simple explanation.
Take what’s happening in the great city of Morgantown as one explanation. What’s going on there with sports would make a hair-splitting Pharisee proud.
School activities are shut down because, we are told, of irresponsible West Virginia University students who spend too much time without masks in crowded bars. But WVU is allowed to have football games, so high school students are paying the price for WVU students’ actions that they have no control over. Meanwhile, youth sports not associated with Monongalia County schools continue. Boys can play football, but their sisters may not sit in the stands and watch the game.
Justice and several other governors probably wish they could have a do-over, but it’s far too late for that. Watching the color-code system collapse is like watching a stadium implosion in slow motion.
Justice’s maps have become a source of social media mockery. One meme shows Justice holding a box of 64 Crayola crayons to explain his color-coded system for determining when schools could open for classes or for athletics. Another has a color wheel with different shades and tints spelling out in detail what is allowed and what is forbidden.
After six months of decrees with declining visible results, people get tired of being decreed to.
West Virginia is a largely rural state surrounded by more populous states that are known for their large urban centers. We don’t have one of those here. Most of us are country folk. We live in the country because we don’t like being controlled.
Sell us city water, but don’t think about zoning anything outside city limits. We drive our ATVs and golf carts on back roads. Don’t tell us we can’t let our dogs run free.
I attended a youth baseball game in rural Cabell County one evening this week. The bleachers were roped off, but people congregated outside the fence and on a hill to watch the game. There was some social distancing, but not always. If anyone was wearing a mask, I didn’t notice.
The governor could have avoided his current problems if he had called the Legislature into special session to enact a package of laws addressing when schools could open for in-person classes, when youth league, public school and college sports could be played, or how restaurants could conduct their business. It would be hard to blame legislators for not wanting to make those decisions except for the fact that is the job they signed up for when they ran.
This week a restaurant in Putnam County filed a lawsuit in federal court to overturn the governor’s governing by decree, specifically the mask mandate. Some of these petitions have been successful in other states.
The South Dakota governor probably had the right idea for rural states. You can protect people from themselves for only so long. Sooner or later they will engage in civil disobedience to get their point across. It looks like we’ve reached that point in West Virginia and in the nearby areas of Ohio and Kentucky where people have decided enough is enough, and enough is too much.